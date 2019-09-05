Liam Gallagher says he's in talks for a part in Peaky Blinders

Liam Gallagher and Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders. Picture: Press & BBC's Peaky Blinders

The One Of Us rocker has told his fans on Twitter that he's off "to meet a man about a part" in the hit Brummie gangster series.

Liam Gallagher has revealed he's in talks about a possible cameo in Peaky Blinders.

The former Oasis frontman teased he could be part of the BBC gangster series, which is set in Birmingham and stars Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby.

Asked by a fan on Twitter what his plans were for today (Thursday 5 September), the Shockwave singer replied: "Thought you’d never ask yeah I’m of to meet a man about a part in peaky blinders Why me Why not see ya".

Thought you’d never ask yeah I’m of to meet a man about a part in peaky blinders Why me Why not see ya — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 5, 2019

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher says he'll marry girlfriend Debbie Gwyther

Quizzed by another if his Brummie accent is any good, he said: "It's biblical"

It’s biblical — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 5, 2019

READ MORE: How many cigarettes do the cast of Peaky Blinders smoke and are they real?

It's unclear whether Gallagher was joking or not, but the mere mention of his involvement in the series has got fans excited.

You’d be biblical in peaky blinders — Jack Bullions (@JackBullions3) September 5, 2019

Nice one - hopefully your the guy that ends the 'Billy Boys' current reign lol — James Mcgrath (@jazmcgrath) September 5, 2019

READ MORE: Peaky Blinders season 5: trailers, air dates, cast & plot details

Meanwhile, the team behind Peaky Blinders have announced an official festival for 2019.

The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival will take place in September and combine music, fashion, theatre and a museum to offer fans an immersive event in the home of the real-life Brummie gang.

The festival - which is co-curated by Cillian Murphy and Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight, will take place over two days in the historic streets, factories and warehouses of Digbeth, Birmingham and include music from across five stages with Primal Scream, Slaves and Nadine Shah to perform.

The event will also host performances from Anna Calvi (who scores the series) Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Slaves plus features a DJ set from The Streets' frontman Mike Skinner - with a very special secret guest still to be announced.

Radio X is set to host a very special and intimate show with Liam Gallagher.

The Rock 'N' Roll Star will return to Manchester for a homecoming show at the O2 Ritz on 21 September - the day of his 47th Birthday.

He'll be joined by Sam Fender, and the pair will both be celebrating important releases, with Gallagher's Why Me? Why Not album out on 20 September and Fender's much anticipated debuted album, Hypersonic Missiles, being released the week before.

We'll be given one special listener the chance to win the last pair of tickets to the gig.

Keep listening to Radio X to find out more...