Liam Gallagher says Oasis won't release a new album: "I’m just not prepared for the criticism"

Liam and Noel Gallagher on their Oasis Live '25 dates. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

By Radio X

The Oasis frontman responded to a fan's request for a new Oasis record and told them why it wouldn't be happening.

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Liam Gallagher has poured cold water over any rumours of a new Oasis album.

The rocker was asked about the possibility of a new studio release from the Britpop band, but admitted there's way too much pressure involved when it comes to making new music.

Quizzed by a fan if a new record would be on the cards, Gallagher replied on X: "NO I’m just not prepared for the criticism if it doesn’t sell 100 million copies in the 1st hour cure bad breath and constipation for the nation if it doesn’t turn back time for Cher and some other shit let’s just to some gigs and be happy thank you".

NO I’m just not prepared for the criticism if it doesn’t sell 100 million copies in the 1st hour cure bad breath and constipation for the nation if it doesn’t turn back time for Cher and some other shit let’s just to some gigs and be happy thank you — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 19, 2026

When another fan argued Oasis fans would just moan if their new music didn't sound like their previous work, he agreed: "Exactly," adding: "Momma didn’t raise no fool there mad for putting the boot in but can’t if the gigs are great".

Exactly momma did t raise no fool there mad for putting the boot in but can’t if the gigs are great — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 19, 2026

Oasis released seven studio albums in total; Definitely Maybe (1994), (What's The Story) Morning Glory? (1995), Be Here Now (1997), Standing on the Shoulder of Giants (2000), Heathen Chemistry (2002),Don't Believe the Truth (2005) and their final record Dig Out Your Soul (2008) - just one year before Noel quit the band in 2009.

Though Liam and Noel might not be making new music together any time soon, they have both been spotted in the studio separately this year.

Noel was papped with fans after a recording session back in February this year, while back in May, his younger brother Liam was seen leaving Abbey Road Studios with former Stone Roses guitarist and John Squire.

The pair were rumoured to be working on the follow up to their eponymous collaborative album, which was released in 2024 and included the singles Just Another Rainbow and Mars To Liverpool.

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While the band may not be releasing any new music any time soon, rumours are hotting up about the band's imminent tour dates for 2027.

2025 saw the Gallagher brothers embark on the Oasis Live '25 tour, which saw them play an epic 41 dates across the globe.

It's since been heavily speculated that the band will return for an encore, with everything from Glastonbury to 12 nights at the Etihad and a return to Knebworth rumoured.

See the latest reports here.

Liam Gallagher leaving Abbey Road Studios in London yesterday pic.twitter.com/M6DTFkh3ss — Oasis Archives🍋 (@OasisArchives) May 6, 2026

Until then, fans can relive their memories of last year's reunion with the hotly anticipated documentary - Don't Look Back In Anger - which is set for cinemas this autumn.

"Get ready to experience one of the most anticipated rock ‘n’ roll comebacks of our time," says the official promo for the new film. "Witness the return of Oasis in Don’t Look Back In Anger, in cinemas and IMAX this September."

Don’t Look Back In Anger | Official Documentary Teaser | In Cinemas September

The teaser includes comments from Noel Gallagher made before the reunion, in which the star said "“I just don’t see myself on stage with Liam, I just don’t see it" - alongside Liam Gallagher's comments on the split of Oasis in 2009: "The way it finished... unacceptable."

The film - which documents the Gallagher brothers' reunion and the resulting Live '25 tour, which kicked off in July of last year - will open in selected IMAX® locations and cinemas across the world for a limited theatrical engagement which begins on Friday 11th September. Cinema listings and ticket information will be published soon.

The doc - which will be streamed exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on both Hulu and Disney+ in the United States later in the year - will include rehearsal, backstage and onstage footage as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 20 years.The Oasis film has been created by Peaky Blinders writer, producer and director Steven Knight and directed by by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace who helmed the documentaries Shut Up And Play The Hits and Meet Me In The Bathroom.

Knight says of the documentary: “The Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation.

"Don’t Look Back In Anger is not only your ticket to the show – it’s a backstage pass and a seat at the table when Liam and Noel sit down together for the first time in 15 years and tell it how it is and how it was.”

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