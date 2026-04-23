Liam Gallagher tells Italian fans Oasis will "without a doubt, 100 percent" play Rome next year

Liam Gallagher on the Oasis Live '25 dates. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman told fans who were queuing to see him Rome that the band would be adding the capital city to its dates next year.

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Liam Gallagher has said that Oasis will be playing in Rome as part of their tour dates next year.

Last year saw the legendary Britpop band embark on their Live '25 reunion tour, where they played 41 dates across the globe, visiting Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, Dublin, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne, Sydney, Santiago, Buenos Aires and São Paulo.

It has been long believed that the band would be returning for an encore, with some reports suggesting that they could be announcing fresh dates for 2027 imminently.

Though the outspoken frontman has done plenty of teasing, it's not clear whether their new announcement will include another string of dates across the world, headline festival slots or standalone dates at the likes of the historic Knebworth House.

Now it looks like Oasis could be set to add more cities to their schedule in 2027, with the Italian capital being confirmed by the rocker.

This week saw the Supersonic singer was greeted by fans in Rome today and he was happy to pose for photos and sign their memorabilia. When one of the crowd asked the rocker if he'd be in "Roma next year," the frontman replied: "Without a doubt. 100 percent."

Watch the clip, taken by a fan manuelone87and shared to a fan page below:

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The news comes after it was confirmed earlier this month that Oasis will be inducted into the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The band are among the six British acts who will be given the prestigious honour, with Joy Division/New Order, Billy Idol, Phil Collins and SADE also recognised in the Performer Category.

The band had received a nomination for the honour for the last three years and the frontman didn't hide his disdain for the institution, even thanking fans this year for not voting for Oasis in this year's Hall of Fame bid.

However Liam seemed positive after the news of the band's induction, crediting his mother Peggy for the change of heart.

Sharing what appeared at first to be a tongue-in-cheek-response to the honour, Liam wrote on X: "I wanna thank all the people who voted for us it’s a real honour ever since I was a little kid and singing in the shower I’d dream about 1 day being in the RnR hall of fame it’s true what they say anything is possible if you have a dream LG x"

I wanna thank all the people who voted for us it’s a real honour ever since I was a little kid and singing in the shower I’d dream about 1 day being in the RnR hall of fame it’s true what they say anything is possible if you have a dream LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 14, 2026

Quizzed about what appeared to be a complete 180 on his feelings about the honour, he added: "Well I was speaking to my mummy last night when the news broke and she thinks I may have been a little hasty with my perception of the organization she’s told me to stop being a dick and go to the awards and behave and you never know you might enjoy it".

Well I was speaking to my mummy last night when the news broke and she thinks I may have been a little hasty with my perception of the organization she’s told me to stop being a dick and go to the awards and behave and you never know you might enjoy it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 14, 2026

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Meanwhile, fellow inductee-to-be Peter Hook has opened up about Joy Division/New Order's induction into the Hall of Fame and said he believes Oasis may provide the inspiration for him to repair ties with his former bandmates.

Speaking in a new conversation with Rolling Stone, Hook mused: "If Bernard [Sumner] pops his head around and goes, ‘Hey Hooky, sorry about that eight-year legal battle that cost you six years wages. I’m really sorry about it. We should maybe have just had a chat about it.’ So you never know, dear. Life is full of surprises. I’m sure that could be a lovely one. Let’s face it, you couldn’t have better mentors than Liam and Noel.”

He added: "Maybe Liam and Noel could be the intermediaries that you’re looking for. They might be like, ‘Okay you two. Let’s shake hands and get up there and play Transmission, Love Will Tear Us Apart, and Blue Monday".

Hook also shared his hopes that Oasis would perform alongside him at the Hall of Fame ceremony, remarking upon their history together.

“I think Oasis will play with me," said the 70-year-old musician. "Definitely. Without a shadow of a doubt, for that first gig I gave them in 1990. Do you know what? All I can say is that plans from my side are underway. I’m hoping they come to fruition."

See the list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026 inductees here:

Performer Category:

Phil Collins

Billy Idol

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Oasis

Sade

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan

Early Influence Award:

Celia Cruz

Fela Kuti

Queen Latifah

MC Lyte

Gram Parsons

Musical Excellence Award:

Linda Creed

Arif Mardin

Jimmy Miller

Rick Rubin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Ed Sullivan

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday 14th November and will subsequently air the same month on ABC and Disney+.

Oasis - Live '25 Opus - The Official Photographic Chronicle of the Oasis Live '25 Tour

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