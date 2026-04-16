Liam Gallagher says "mummy" Peggy told him "to stop being a dick" about Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan added to inductees

Liam Gallagher on the Oasis Live '25 dates. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman told fans on X that his mother Peggy Gallagher made him changed his mind on the honour, while original bassist and co-founder Guigsy has been included in the inductee list of band members' by the Rock Hall.

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Liam Gallagher has claimed his mother Peggy told him to "stop being a dick" about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Oasis has received a nomination for the honour for the last three years and the frontman hasn't hidden his disdain for the institution.

Just this year, the Manchester rocker thanked fans for not voting for Oasis in this year's Hall of Fame bid, however when the news was announced that the Britpop icons were set to be inducted, the Supersonic singer seemed to change his tune.

Sharing what appeared at first to be a tongue-in-cheek-response, Liam wrote on X: "I wanna thank all the people who voted for us it’s a real honour ever since I was a little kid and singing in the shower I’d dream about 1 day being in the RnR hall of fame it’s true what they say anything is possible if you have a dream LG x"

I wanna thank all the people who voted for us it’s a real honour ever since I was a little kid and singing in the shower I’d dream about 1 day being in the RnR hall of fame it’s true what they say anything is possible if you have a dream LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 14, 2026

Quizzed about his strange change of heart, he added: "Well I was speaking to my mummy last night when the news broke and she thinks I may have been a little hasty with my perception of the organization she’s told me to stop being a dick and go to the awards and behave and you never know you might enjoy it".

Well I was speaking to my mummy last night when the news broke and she thinks I may have been a little hasty with my perception of the organization she’s told me to stop being a dick and go to the awards and behave and you never know you might enjoy it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 14, 2026

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Liam's comments come as Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan as added to the list of Oasis band members set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The iconic band were announced among a record-breaking six British acts for induction this year, but fans noticed that the band's original bassist and co-founder wasn't listed as a member.

However, the musician has now been added to the roster of future inductees, which are listed as follows on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame website: Gem Archer, Paul Arthurs, Andy Bell, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Tony McCarroll, Paul McGuigan and Alan White.

See the list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026 inductees:

Performer Category:

Phil Collins

Billy Idol

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Oasis

Sade

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan

Early Influence Award:

Celia Cruz

Fela Kuti

Queen Latifah

MC Lyte

Gram Parsons

Musical Excellence Award:

Linda Creed

Arif Mardin

Jimmy Miller

Rick Rubin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Ed Sullivan

Oasis - Live '25 Opus - The Official Photographic Chronicle of the Oasis Live '25 Tour

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