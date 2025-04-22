Liam Gallagher says he spent "BIBLICAL Easter Sunday" with Noel and his sons Donovan & Sonny
22 April 2025, 10:12 | Updated: 22 April 2025, 10:29
The Oasis frontman revealed he spent time with Noel's sons Sonny and Donovan as they popped over for a "cup of tea".
Liam Gallagher apparently had his own mini-family reunion on the weekend with his brother Noel and his sons.
Last summer saw the Manchester brothers shock the music world and delight their fans when they revealed they'd buried the hatchet and called-off their 15-year-long feud to embark on live dates this year.
However, it seems an even more important reunion took place over the Bank Holiday Weekend as Liam revealed he met Noel's sons Sonny and Donovan - who he shares with ex wife Sara MacDonald - on Easter Sunday when they popped over for a "cup of tea".
Taking to X, the Supersonic singer declared: "So we had a BIBLICAL Easter Sunday Noel Donavan and Sonny popped over to ours for a cup of tea it was absolutely incredible to meet the young guvs i obviously blew there minds coz im cool as fuck you heard it here 1st LG x" (sic).
So we had a BIBLICAL Easter Sunday Noel Donavan and Sonny popped over to ours for a cup of tea it was absolutely incredible to meet the young guvs i obviously blew there minds coz im cool as fuck you heard it here 1st LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 21, 2025
Though the teenage boys will know plenty about their rock star uncle, it's likely to be the first time they have ever spent time with him, due to the brothers' estrangement which also saw Liam locked in a bitter feud with Noel's ex-wife Sarah MacDonald for many years.
The Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter and MacDonald announced their divorce in 2023 after 22 years together, which no doubt influenced the brothers' reconciliation.
Liam's post comes as he and Noel prepare to embark on Oasis Live' 25, which will see them perform on the same stage together for the first time since 2009.
The Britpop legends will kick off their mammoth dates in Cardiff on 4th July 2025, before heading to the rest of the UK & Ireland and visiting North America, Japan, South Korea, Australia and South America.
See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:
July 2025
- 4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 25th July - London, Wembley Stadium
- 26th July - London, Wembley Stadium
- 30th July - London, Wembley Stadium
August 2025
- 2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium
- 3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium
- 8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 16th August- Dublin, Croke Park
- 17th August- Dublin, Croke Park
- 24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
- 31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
September 2025
- 1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- 6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
- 7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
- 12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 27th September - London, Wembley Stadium
- 28th September - London, Wembley Stadium
October 2025
- 31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
November 2025
- 1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- 4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
- Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
- 15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
- 22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
- 23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
Meanwhile, Live Forever has been named Radio X Best Of British with B&Q 2025, retaining its place as the ultimate anthem UK music lovers.
Voted for by Radio X listeners in the station’s 10th annual Best Of British with B&Q poll, Live Forever topped the list for the third year in a row as one of four Oasis tracks making up the Top 10, alongside Don’t Look Back In Anger, Slide Away and Champagne Supernova.
In a year where the Britpop band are said to be a name on everyone's lips, Oasis dominated the Best Of British poll as the most popular artist with 16 entries – two more than last year – with more fan favourites like The Masterplan, Morning Glory and Wonderwall all making it into the top 100.
