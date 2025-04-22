Liam Gallagher says he spent "BIBLICAL Easter Sunday" with Noel and his sons Donovan & Sonny

Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher in 2024 and 2000. Picture: Simon Emmett, John Gunion/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman revealed he spent time with Noel's sons Sonny and Donovan as they popped over for a "cup of tea".

Liam Gallagher apparently had his own mini-family reunion on the weekend with his brother Noel and his sons.

Last summer saw the Manchester brothers shock the music world and delight their fans when they revealed they'd buried the hatchet and called-off their 15-year-long feud to embark on live dates this year.

However, it seems an even more important reunion took place over the Bank Holiday Weekend as Liam revealed he met Noel's sons Sonny and Donovan - who he shares with ex wife Sara MacDonald - on Easter Sunday when they popped over for a "cup of tea".

Taking to X, the Supersonic singer declared: "So we had a BIBLICAL Easter Sunday Noel Donavan and Sonny popped over to ours for a cup of tea it was absolutely incredible to meet the young guvs i obviously blew there minds coz im cool as fuck you heard it here 1st LG x" (sic).

So we had a BIBLICAL Easter Sunday Noel Donavan and Sonny popped over to ours for a cup of tea it was absolutely incredible to meet the young guvs i obviously blew there minds coz im cool as fuck you heard it here 1st LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 21, 2025

Though the teenage boys will know plenty about their rock star uncle, it's likely to be the first time they have ever spent time with him, due to the brothers' estrangement which also saw Liam locked in a bitter feud with Noel's ex-wife Sarah MacDonald for many years.

The Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter and MacDonald announced their divorce in 2023 after 22 years together, which no doubt influenced the brothers' reconciliation.

Liam's post comes as he and Noel prepare to embark on Oasis Live' 25, which will see them perform on the same stage together for the first time since 2009.

The Britpop legends will kick off their mammoth dates in Cardiff on 4th July 2025, before heading to the rest of the UK & Ireland and visiting North America, Japan, South Korea, Australia and South America.

See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

Meanwhile, Live Forever has been named Radio X Best Of British with B&Q 2025, retaining its place as the ultimate anthem UK music lovers.

Voted for by Radio X listeners in the station’s 10th annual Best Of British with B&Q poll, Live Forever topped the list for the third year in a row as one of four Oasis tracks making up the Top 10, alongside Don’t Look Back In Anger, Slide Away and Champagne Supernova.

In a year where the Britpop band are said to be a name on everyone's lips, Oasis dominated the Best Of British poll as the most popular artist with 16 entries – two more than last year – with more fan favourites like The Masterplan, Morning Glory and Wonderwall all making it into the top 100.

