Liam Gallagher says his "body is a temple" amid claims he 'relented' on booze ban after Oasis Live '25 UK dates

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher at Wembley Stadium on 27th September 2025. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

The Oasis frontman took to X to suggest he's showing no signs of slacking as the band prepare to take their Live' 25 dates across the globe.

Liam Gallagher has appeared to shut down claims that he's in party mode after Oasis wrapped the UK & Ireland leg of their Live '25 dates last week.

The Britpop band played the final two shows at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th September and the likes of The Sun reported that Liam joined "relented" on his booze ban and joined his brother Noel and the band at their afterparty at the Chiltern Firehouse.

However, the Some Might Say singer appeared to let fans know that he's protecting his voice and keeping on the straight and narrow ahead of the reunion tour landing in Asia, Australia and South America.

Taking to X, the star simply wrote: "BODY IS A TEMPLE".

BODY IS A TEMPLE — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2025

Just in case there were any doubts over his booze ban, the Manchester rocker, added that he was: "STILL FREE FROM ALL TEMPTATION".

STILL FREE FROM ALL TEMPTATION — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2025

Watch Oasis walk out at Wembley Stadium for the last time below:

Oasis walk out at Wembley for last Live '25 UK show

Despite Oasis' UK shows coming to an end, it's looking like we may just be in for a treat in seeing them in 2026.

On both nights at England's national football ground, Liam teased that they'd be making a return, telling the crowds ahead of the band's Champagne Supernova finale: "I wanna thank CAST. I wanna thank the one and only Richard Ashcroft.

"Most of all I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the map. Champagne Supernova. See you next year!"

Liam Gallagher tells fans at Wembley: "See you next year"

Next month sees the Manchester rockers head to Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday 21st October, before they play dates in Tokyo in Japan, Melbourne and Sydney in Australia, Buenos Aires in Argentina, Santiago in Chile and São Paulo in Brazil.

See the remainder of their Live '25 dates below...

See the remaining dates for Oasis live '25:

OCTOBER 2025

Tues 21 Oct – Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)

Sat 25 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Sun 26 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Fri 31st Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER 2025

Sat 1st Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Tues 4 Nov- Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (EXTRA SHOW ADDED)

Sat 7th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sun 8th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sat 15 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Sun 16 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Wed 19 Nov – Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

Sat 22 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Sun 23 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Oasis have also announced a 25th anniversary edition of their iconic live album Familiar To Millions will be released in 14th November this year.

The band's debut live album, which was recorded at their landmark Wembley Stadium show on 21st July 2000, will be available on 2CD and 3LP formats.

Oasis Familiar To Millions reissue. Picture: Press

Familiar To Millions (25th Anniversary Edition) is available to pre-order here.

Familiar To Millions (25th Anniversary Edition)’ Tracklist:

CD 1

1. Fuckin' In The Bushes

2. Go Let It Out

3. Who Feels Love?

4. Supersonic

5. Shakermaker

6. Acquiesce

7. Step Out

8. Gas Panic!

9. Roll With It

10. Stand By Me

CD 2

1. Wonderwall

2. Cigarettes & Alcohol

3. Don't Look Back In Anger

4. Live Forever

5. Hey Hey, My My

6. Champagne Supernova

7. Rock 'n' Roll Star

8. Helter Skelter

Oasis take to the stage in Cardiff for their first live show in 16 years

