Richard Ashcroft For Surprise Set At Liam's Finsbury Park Gig?

29 June 2018, 16:21

Richard Ashcroft and Liam Gallagher
Richard Ashcroft and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

Rumours are beginning to swirl that The Verve legend could be playing a secret acoustic set at tonight's outdoor London show.

Fans are speculating that Richard Ashcroft is set to appear at Liam Gallagher's London gig tonight (Friday 29 June).

The former Oasis rocker is heading to Finsbury Park for a headline gig, and gig-goers are beginning to think the former Verve frontman might be there too.

It all began when the stage times were shared for gig, which saw support acts Wolf Alice take to the main stage at 6.50pm, and Liam on stage at 8.55pm.

Since then, images of what looks like stage times on site sees "Richard Ashcroft (acoustic)" typed in between the two acts.

See it here:

At the beginning of this year, Gallagher himself even hinted that he'd be joined by a close friend, when a fan asked who'd be joining him at the London gig.

Watch Richard Ashcroft send Manchester crowds mad with Bitter Sweet Symphony:

Get everything you need to know about Liam Gallagher's Finsbury Park gig

