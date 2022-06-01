Liam Gallagher reveals what scares him the most

Liam Gallagher has revealed his biggest fears. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty

The former Oasis frontman has opened up about his biggest fears when answering fan questions last month.

Liam Gallagher has revealed he's petrified of mice and spiders.

The former Oasis rocker took part in a special Q&A with the Guardian, where he answered fan questions and showed more of his vulnerable side.

Asked by one fan what scares him, the Manchester rocker replied: "Spiders. And mice. My cats – Sid and Nancy – are always bringing in mice, which I know is supposed to be a present, but I just can’t handle it. Things that go faster than me can do one. If I was on that jungle programme [I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!], the ratings would go through the roof. I’m a proper big s***bag with things like that. I’d be a million times worse than Dean Gaffney."

However, it's not just critters which gets under Gallagher's skin from time to time. He also admitted that he deals with nerves and anxiety and sometimes feels like he wants to run and hide.

Quizzed if he has moments of thinking, 'Can I run away and hide in a darkened room?', the Everything's Electric singer admitted: "Oh, many, many times, for sure. On a daily basis. But that’s life; any fears, you have to hit head on. A lot of fears are illusions, so you just have to take a deep breath and think: 'You know what? It’s not that bad actually.'

"We all have these feelings but, at the end of the day, you’ve just got to get up and deal with it."

Liam's advice will surely be ringing in his head as he prepares to play the biggest shows of his solo career this week.

Not only is he set for a homecoming show at Man City's Etihad Stadium tonight (1st June), but he's also playing two nights at Knebworth on 3rd and 4th June.

Speaking about the mammoth dates, that mirror the Oasis gigs which took place in August 1996, he said: "It takes balls to put it on".

Liam hasn't let the fact it coincides with the Queen's Jubilee go unnoticed either and has even launched a special merchandise bundle, which sees him with a royal makeover.

