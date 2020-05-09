Liam Gallagher reveals his greatest fear is not being loved

The former Oasis frontman has opened up about what he fears the most in a recent interview, and it's to do with matters of the heart.

Liam Gallagher has revealed his biggest fear is to do with love.

The former Oasis rocker is known for being unapologetically rock 'n' roll, but when asked what he fears the most in a recent interview, he showed his softer side.

As reported by BANG Showbiz, when asked what his biggest fear was in the latest issue of Q Magazine, Gallagher replied: "I don't really have one. I guess, not being loved. Not being loved and not being able to love. That's my biggest fear."

When it comes to what he regrets the most, the rocker mused: "Probably personal stuff.

"Breaking up marriages, being a bit of a f*king idiot with the kids.

"Dicking people about, upsetting them. But other than that ... haha!"

However Gallagher soon returned to form and upped the bravado when it came to his biggest achievement, by proclaiming: "Being in a band, following my dreams, doing what I wanted to and not listening to every other **** telling me to get a job. All those dream-killers."

Liam also showed his softer side this week when he reached out to a fan who was struggling during lockdown.

The Shockwave singer is known for often asking his followers how they are on Twitter, and when one replied to him revealing they weren't doing so well, he offered a few words of encouragement.

When one fan wrote: "I’m not doing so good at all, feel sad all the time," the rocker responded: "C’mon don’t be sad easier said than done but it’ll be ok".

C’mon don’t be sad easier said than done but it’ll be ok — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 6, 2020

Encouraged by his rapid response, the fan replied: "Thanks Liam, that was really kind of you to say, you’ve just made me smile for the first time in weeks. Keep on keeping on eh. Big love"

Thanks Liam, that was really kind of you to say, you’ve just made me smile for the first time in weeks. Keep on keeping on eh. Big love ❤️ — Lyla 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🖤💃🏼🎶 (@lylalovesliam) May 6, 2020

Keen to treat his fans this week, the Manchester legend also shared a video of himself performing his previously unreleased solo track Eh La.

The video, which is clearly not recent, is directed by Supersonic and As It Was helmsman Charlie Lightening and sees a clean-shaven Liam perform the track in a rare moment while playing guitar.

