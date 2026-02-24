Liam Gallagher responds to Yungblud’s offer to record a Bond theme song with Oasis

Liam has quipped about the idea of Oasis working with Yungblud. Picture: Simon Emmett/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman has taken to X following the Idols rocker's comments on creating a theme song for the famous spy franchise.

Liam Gallagher has spoken out in response to Yungblud's comments on wanting to record a James Bond theme tune with Oasis.

Initially his brother and bandmate Noel was quizzed if he'd create a song for the iconic franchise and he admitted he would, adding that he thinks they should be recorded by ”Brits not Yanks”.

Liam initially responded to the comments, telling his followers on X: “It’s happening you wait till you hear it it’s the best BOND tune ever”.

In a recent interview with Kerrang, Yungblud has also thrown his hat into the ring on the potential of creating music for the British staple, telling the outlet: “I would f***ing love to."

"For any British artist, a Bond song is the goal and in the same league as headlining Glastonbury, the Zombie singer continued.

Referencing recent reports on Noel Gallagher's comments on the matter, the 28-year-old rocker added: “I’d be down for a collaboration on a Bond song if Liam and Noel would f***ing have me.”

Despite the interview only being released last week, Liam appears to already have gotten wind of the Doncaster rocker's comments and has referenced him with tongue-in-cheek replies to fans on his favourite platform.

When a fan asked how the Bond tune was coming along, the Some Might Say singer joked on X: “It’s finished just waiting for yungblud to finish his triangle solo”.

It’s finished just waiting for yungblud to finish his triangle solo — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 20, 2026

When another asked the Supersonic rocker why Noel was in the studio, he replied cheekily: "He’s been teaching yungblud the parts for the triangle solo bits".

He’s been teaching yungblud the parts for the triangle solo bits — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 20, 2026

Meanwhile, it was reported that Oasis are set for a break this year, before announcing more reunion dates in 2027, plus there could be even be new material on the setlist.

"Noel and Liam are taking a well-deserved break from the road this year to recuperate," a source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column. "But they know the fans are hungry for more so they want to strike while the iron is hot.”

The insider added: “Noel has been busy writing and they have all year to record. He was really inspired last year and is full of ideas.”

According the reports, Oasis have also eyed up different artists for special guests, with Miles Kane apparently teed up for a support slot.

Regardless of whether Noel is making new music or thinking up the next Bond theme, the musician is set to be recognised for his songwriting talents this weekend after being named The Brit Awards 2026 Songwriter of the Year.

The Manchester legend will return to his hometown to attend the star-studded ceremony at The Co-op Live on Saturday 28th February to collect the honour, which "recognises exceptional songwriting talent".

A press release read: "Noel Gallagher’s songwriting has permeated the fabric of British culture for over 30 years, from his seminal work with Oasis to his ambitious and acclaimed solo albums with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. His songs span generations and have continued to resonate with audiences around the world like no other."

Previous recipients of the BRITs Songwriter of the Year have included Ed Sheeran, Kid Harpoon, RAYE and Charli xcx.

