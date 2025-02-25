Liam Gallagher responds to claims Oasis reunion sets will last "only one hour"

Liam Gallagher at The Troxy. Picture: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman has been quizzed by fans about the possible length of the band's reunion set this summer.

Liam Gallagher has responded to the chatter surrounding the length of the sets for Oasis' upcoming reunion shows.

The Britpop legends are set to embark on their mammoth Oasis Live '25 dates, which kick off at Cardiff Principality Stadium on 4th July and the frontman has been teasing what fans can expect from the shows ever since.

Most recently, this week saw a fan address the Manchester rocker on X: "Liam some people believe Oasis gigs will last only one hour, tell em you were joking”.

However, rather than put their fears to bed, the Supersonic singer replied with a rather wry and precise response, writing: "Just under 59 mins 59 secs".

Just under 59 mins 59 secs — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 24, 2025

Fans responded to the joke in good humour for the most part, with one commenting: "very funny very funny."

very funny very funny — AUBREY | SEEING OASIS 🍓 (@lizzygranxtspo) February 24, 2025

Another asked if he'd consider adding another second to round it up to the full hour.

What happened to the other second — Thanksgiving Chicken ⚭ #youngins4l🌟59 (@ynfpreston) February 24, 2025

These latest comments come after Liam broke his silence on the cancellation of thousands of Oasis reunion tickets earlier this month.

It was previously reported that over 4% (50,000) of tickets for the Oasis reunion dates were advertised on secondary selling sites, despite the Ticketmaster's attempts to crack down and bots and touts.

At the time of the ticket sales, the band issued a stern warning to anyone selling or buying tickets on the secondary market with the promise to cancel tickets that weren't obtained through Ticketmaster or Twickets and make them available again.

However, fans began to complain of their tickets being wrongfully cancelled by the ticket provider. When quizzed on his thoughts about the move by a fan, he responded: "I don’t make the rules were trying to do the right thing it is what it is I’m the singer get of my case. (sic)".

I don’t make the rules were trying to do the right thing it is what it is I’m the singer get of my case — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 10, 2025

Ticketmaster have advised anyone with queries to consult their Oasis Refunds FAQ page here.

