Liam Gallagher responds to reports Oasis have dropped Hello from reunion tour setlist

Liam Gallagher has hit out at recent reports. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman replied to a fan on X when questioned about recent reports they won't be playing the track on their upcoming tour dates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has shut down reports that Oasis won't play Hello during their reunion tour.

The Manchester brothers are set to embark our Oasis Live '25 this summer, which will see them play dates across the globe.

Much has been speculated when it comes to the setlist, with a recent report suggesting their (What's the Story) Morning Glory? album opener would be axed due to the fact it references convicted paedophile Gary Glitter with the refrain "Said it's good to be back, it's good to be back".

However, when a fan shared the story with the frontman on X asking Liam if the reports were true, he replied: "We’ll be playing HELLO trust me".

We’ll be playing HELLO trust me — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 5, 2025

Liam's comments come after a source told The Sun that: "The lyrics of the song would obviously have been a good fit for the reunion tour but the band have decided to leave it in the past. It would be inappropriate to play it given its ­connotations to Glitter and his convictions.”

Watch the official lyric video for the track here:

Oasis - Hello (Official Lyric Video)

Fans will find out if Liam is staying true to his word soon enough, when Oasis kick off their live dates at Cardiff Principality Stadium on 4th July.

Read more:

Gallagher's latest rebuttal comes after he denied a "secret performance" took place in London last month as part of a video shoot.

The Sun claimed that noise from the filming at the Mildmay club on Newington Green in North London on Thursday evening was loud enough to prompt complaints from neighbours.

"They took over the Mildmay to film a promo video for the tour and the din was huge," said the paper.

“Before Noel and Liam had even arrived, a resident next door came out and said they needed to turn the bass down.

“But it’s Oasis - they’re only going to turn it up - and they did when Noel and Liam started up.”

However, despite some outlets claiming that the working men's club had played host to Liam and Noel Gallagher's first live show together since Oasis split 16 years ago, the singer has reassured fans in a post: "There was no performance".

There was no performance — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2025

See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

Oasis: the road to the reunion

Read more: