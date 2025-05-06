Liam Gallagher responds to reports Oasis have dropped Hello from reunion tour setlist
6 May 2025, 12:35 | Updated: 6 May 2025, 13:07
The Oasis frontman replied to a fan on X when questioned about recent reports they won't be playing the track on their upcoming tour dates.
Listen to this article
Liam Gallagher has shut down reports that Oasis won't play Hello during their reunion tour.
The Manchester brothers are set to embark our Oasis Live '25 this summer, which will see them play dates across the globe.
Much has been speculated when it comes to the setlist, with a recent report suggesting their (What's the Story) Morning Glory? album opener would be axed due to the fact it references convicted paedophile Gary Glitter with the refrain "Said it's good to be back, it's good to be back".
However, when a fan shared the story with the frontman on X asking Liam if the reports were true, he replied: "We’ll be playing HELLO trust me".
We’ll be playing HELLO trust me— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 5, 2025
Liam's comments come after a source told The Sun that: "The lyrics of the song would obviously have been a good fit for the reunion tour but the band have decided to leave it in the past. It would be inappropriate to play it given its connotations to Glitter and his convictions.”
Watch the official lyric video for the track here:
Oasis - Hello (Official Lyric Video)
Fans will find out if Liam is staying true to his word soon enough, when Oasis kick off their live dates at Cardiff Principality Stadium on 4th July.
Read more:
- Liam Gallagher denies Oasis "performance" at video shoot
- How Live Forever became Liam Gallagher's favourite Oasis song
- Liam Gallagher says he spent "BIBLICAL Easter Sunday" with Noel and his sons Donovan & Sonny
Gallagher's latest rebuttal comes after he denied a "secret performance" took place in London last month as part of a video shoot.
The Sun claimed that noise from the filming at the Mildmay club on Newington Green in North London on Thursday evening was loud enough to prompt complaints from neighbours.
"They took over the Mildmay to film a promo video for the tour and the din was huge," said the paper.
“Before Noel and Liam had even arrived, a resident next door came out and said they needed to turn the bass down.
“But it’s Oasis - they’re only going to turn it up - and they did when Noel and Liam started up.”
However, despite some outlets claiming that the working men's club had played host to Liam and Noel Gallagher's first live show together since Oasis split 16 years ago, the singer has reassured fans in a post: "There was no performance".
There was no performance— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2025
See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:
July 2025
- 4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 25th July - London, Wembley Stadium
- 26th July - London, Wembley Stadium
- 30th July - London, Wembley Stadium
August 2025
- 2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium
- 3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium
- 8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 16th August- Dublin, Croke Park
- 17th August- Dublin, Croke Park
- 24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
- 31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
September 2025
- 1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- 6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
- 7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
- 12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 27th September - London, Wembley Stadium
- 28th September - London, Wembley Stadium
October 2025
- 31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
November 2025
- 1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- 4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
- Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
- 15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
- 22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
- 23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
Oasis: the road to the reunion
Read more:
- Alex James is "delighted for the Gallaghers" ahead of Oasis reunion dates
- Liam Gallagher 'clears up' Oasis reunion band line-up: "Here we have it"
- Liam Gallagher responds to claims Oasis reunion sets will last "only one hour"
- Kelly Jones vows to make time for Oasis reunion dates despite Stereophonics gig clashes