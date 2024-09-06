Liam Gallagher breaks silence & responds to fan comments surrounding Oasis reunion

Liam Gallagher and John Squire perform at The Troxy. Picture: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman took to social media this morning to break his silence after the news of the band's reunion.

Liam Gallagher has broken his silence on social media and responded to a fans comments, including their criticism of dynamic ticket pricing.

Oasis announced their reunion on Tuesday 27th August and it sent the nation into a frenzy, causing a phenomenal demand for tickets that led fans to be in virtual queues for hours during the general sale.

Since the news broke, official communication has come from Liam, Noel and the official Oasis accounts on social media, but today frontman Liam has spoken out in his own voice on X to declare: "OASIS are back your welcome and I hear there ATTITUDE STINKS good to know something’s never change LFUCKING x (sic)."

OASIS are back your welcome and I hear there ATTITUDE STINKS good to know something’s never change LFUCKING x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2024

When a fan asked how his mother Peggy feels about the reunion, he joked: "She’s gutted she couldn’t get a ticket".

She’s gutted she couldn’t get a ticket — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2024

When another fan asked for any spare tickets the Supersonic singer joked again: "Shit loads but there really expensive 100 thousand pounds Kneeling only".

Shit loads but there really expensive 100 thousand pounds Kneeling only — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2024

However, when one fan said "Didn't expect them to rip the fans off as much as they have done. It's genuinely a shame," the Manchester rocker's response was a short and shrift: "SHUTUP"

SHUTUP — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2024

Despite this, the Live Forever singer seemed very upbeat and admitted to one fan that he was feeling "smug," adding that he was: "SMUG AS F**** I told you all we were gonna get back together 1 fine day".

SMUG only kidding SMUG AS FUCK I told you all we were gonna get back together 1 fine day — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2024

Liam's comments come after TWO new shows added at Wembley Stadium on 27th and 28th September 2025.

The tickets will be sold by a staggered invitation-only ballot process, offered initially to those who were not lucky in the sale last week.

Taking to social media this Wednesday (4th September), the Britpop legends explained: "Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand.

"Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process. Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster. More details to follow."

UK 🇬🇧

Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand.

Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process. Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with… pic.twitter.com/Dpfhk49va3 — Oasis (@oasis) September 4, 2024

An official press release read: "Inevitably interest in this tour is so overwhelming that it’s impossible to schedule enough shows to fulfil public demand. But this ticket sale strategy will make the process far smoother for fans by reducing the stress and time it takes to obtain one of the hottest tickets of our time."

Oasis' PR noted that over 10 million people from 158 countries joined the queue last Saturday.

"As for the well reported complaints many buyers had over the operation of Ticketmaster’s dynamic ticketing: it needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used.

"While prior meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band’s management resulted in a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting, the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations.

"All parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience, but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve."

The outtakes from Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher's reunion shoot. Picture: Simon Emmett

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium - (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium - (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

27th - London, Wembley Stadium (JUST ADDED)

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (JUST ADDED)

