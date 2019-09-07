Liam Gallagher responds to fans who want DMA's as support for UK 2019 dates

Liam Gallagher and DMA's Johnny Took. Picture: Press & Jon Mo Photography

The Oasis rocker has addressed fans who want the Aussie to support him on his solo dates, after slowthai was forced to pull out.

Liam Gallagher has discussed the possibility of DMA's supporting him on his UK tour dates.

Grime rapper slowthai was due to open for the former Oasis frontman on the UK leg of his tour this year, but will no longer be taking up the coveted slot.

Taking to Twitter, last month Gallagher revealed: "Listen up all you boppers out there in the big city all you street people with an ear for the action slowthai has pulled out of the UK Tour Gutted I still love ya homeboy good luck in the USA LG x"

Since then, fans have been suggesting everyone from Richard Ashcroft to DMA's take the rapper's place, with one in particular asking if the Aussie outfit will join him in his hometown.

Asked by Abbey Coates if the Step Up The Morphine rockers will join him in Manchester, Gallagher replied: "If they ask nicely".

If they ask nicely — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Gerry Cinnamon has been confirmed as Liam Gallagher's support act on three of his Australian dates.

It won't be the first time the Canter singer has supported the Manchester legend, previously opening for him at his Irish date at Cork's Irish Independent Park.

Watch him play Belter at the outdoor show below:

