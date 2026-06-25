Liam Gallagher reacts to Wonderwall's streaming surge during 2026 World Cup

25 June 2026, 11:27 | Updated: 25 June 2026, 11:38

Liam Gallagher performs at Manchester's Heaton Park as part of the Oasis Live '25 reunion dates
Liam Gallagher performs at Manchester's Heaton Park as part of the Oasis Live '25 reunion dates. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

By Jenny Mensah

UK streams of the 1995 Oasis anthem increased by over 50% ahead of England's game against Ghana earlier this week.

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Liam Gallagher has reacted to a surge in listening to Wonderwall.

The 1995 Oasis classic began garnering World Cup attention when it was sung by 20,000 England fans following the squad's 4-2 win against Croatia last Wednesday (17th June).

It then wen and went on to experience a surge in streams before their match against Ghana this Tuesday (22nd June), with Spotify reporting that the single had increased by 50% ahead of the match.

Reacting to the impressive stat, which was shared on X by fan account, Oasis Planet, Liam wrote: "And rightly so it’s a f***ing classic and I sound BIBLICAL on it".

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Watch Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane sing along to the crowd's rendition of the Britpop classic last week in a clip, shared by ITV Football's official X account alongside the caption: "What a moment!

"Jude Bellingham singing along to Wonderwall as the England fans serenade the team".

Oasis - Wonderwall (Official Video)

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