Liam Gallagher reacts to Wonderwall's streaming surge during 2026 World Cup

Liam Gallagher performs at Manchester's Heaton Park as part of the Oasis Live '25 reunion dates. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

By Jenny Mensah

UK streams of the 1995 Oasis anthem increased by over 50% ahead of England's game against Ghana earlier this week.

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Liam Gallagher has reacted to a surge in listening to Wonderwall.

The 1995 Oasis classic began garnering World Cup attention when it was sung by 20,000 England fans following the squad's 4-2 win against Croatia last Wednesday (17th June).

It then wen and went on to experience a surge in streams before their match against Ghana this Tuesday (22nd June), with Spotify reporting that the single had increased by 50% ahead of the match.

Reacting to the impressive stat, which was shared on X by fan account, Oasis Planet, Liam wrote: "And rightly so it’s a f***ing classic and I sound BIBLICAL on it".

And rightly so it’s a fucking classic and I sound BIBLICAL on it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 23, 2026

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Meanwhile, his brother Noel was also positive about the song being made into England's anthem during their 2026 World Cup bid, despite previously maintaining he didn't support the country in national games. “Wonderwall belongs to the people, and it was a magical moment between the people and the players, he told The Sun. "Best of luck to everyone who’s made the trip out there.” According to the outlet, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice said: “On the pitch after the game and we were just connecting with the fans and they were singing. That was special. "I think it’s one of them moments — just a memory now — it’s gone. You never get that moment back. Being in Dallas, singing Wonderwall. There’s nothing like that first time." Newcastle defender Dan Burn added: “Singing Wonderwall with the fans was an amazing moment for me.”

Watch Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane sing along to the crowd's rendition of the Britpop classic last week in a clip, shared by ITV Football's official X account alongside the caption: "What a moment!

"Jude Bellingham singing along to Wonderwall as the England fans serenade the team".

What a moment! 😍



Jude Bellingham singing along to Wonderwall as the England fans serenade the team 🎵 pic.twitter.com/A1oPoiZ9BH — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 17, 2026

Oasis - Wonderwall (Official Video)

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