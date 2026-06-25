Liam Gallagher reacts to Wonderwall's streaming surge during 2026 World Cup

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25 June 2026, 11:27 | Updated: 25 June 2026, 11:38
UK streams of the 1995 Oasis anthem increased by over 50% ahead of England's game against Ghana earlier this week.
Liam Gallagher has reacted to a surge in listening to Wonderwall.
The 1995 Oasis classic began garnering World Cup attention when it was sung by 20,000 England fans following the squad's 4-2 win against Croatia last Wednesday (17th June).
It then wen and went on to experience a surge in streams before their match against Ghana this Tuesday (22nd June), with Spotify reporting that the single had increased by 50% ahead of the match.
Reacting to the impressive stat, which was shared on X by fan account, Oasis Planet, Liam wrote: "And rightly so it’s a f***ing classic and I sound BIBLICAL on it".
And rightly so it’s a fucking classic and I sound BIBLICAL on it— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 23, 2026
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Watch Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane sing along to the crowd's rendition of the Britpop classic last week in a clip, shared by ITV Football's official X account alongside the caption: "What a moment!
"Jude Bellingham singing along to Wonderwall as the England fans serenade the team".
What a moment! 😍— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 17, 2026
Jude Bellingham singing along to Wonderwall as the England fans serenade the team 🎵 pic.twitter.com/A1oPoiZ9BH
Oasis - Wonderwall (Official Video)
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