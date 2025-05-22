Liam Gallagher reacts to reports that Oasis fans could be set to spend £1 billion on reunion dates
22 May 2025, 13:21 | Updated: 22 May 2025, 13:23
The Oasis frontman has called his fans the best in the world on the build up to the Oasis Live '25 dates after a study was carried out estimating what the average attendee will spend at the shows.
Liam Gallagher has reacted to reports of the projected spend of Oasis fans during their reunion dates this summer.
Earlier this week, it was reported that gig-goers are estimated to splash out on more than £1 billion for Oasis Live '25 - with Noel and Liam's run of dates expected to be one of the most profitable in British history.
The study, which was undertaken by Wonderwallets, which is part of the Barclays Consumer Spend report, estimated that £1.06bn will be spent by 1.4million fans attending the band's 17 UK tour dates, which amounts to a total spend of over £766 a person.
The hefty figure not only factors in the cost of tickets to see the Manchester band do their "lap of honour," but also take into account accomodation, food, merchandise and travel and clothes, with fans also expected to buy new threads for the milestone shows.
Asked what he thinks about the impressive stat, the Rock 'N' Roll Star singer replied to a fan on X: "Best fans in the world you should all be very proud".
Best fans in the world you should all be very proud— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 21, 2025
Meanwhile, plans for the Oasis' reunion dates seem to be very much underway with Liam confirming the band had started rehearsing and were sounding "EPIC".
YES and apparently there sounding EPIC— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 21, 2025
Earlier this month, the Oasis frontman also told fans that the setlist was complete. However he did make some fans unhappy when he mentioned one song hadn't made the cut.
Asked on X if Hey Now! will be played at their upcoming gigs, the Manchester rocker replied: "The setlist is done and I'm afraid it didn't make it now don't take it personally and call me hurty names as it's not my fault we can't play them all".
Liam's comments came after he reassured fans that Hello wasn't dropped from the setlist, despite reports that the opener to their sophomore album would be axed due to its connections with convicted paedophile Gary Glitter.
A source told The Sun: "The lyrics of the song would obviously have been a good fit for the reunion tour but the band have decided to leave it in the past. It would be inappropriate to play it given its connotations to Glitter and his convictions.”
However, when a fan asked Liam if reports were true, he replied: "We’ll be playing HELLO trust me".
We’ll be playing HELLO trust me— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 5, 2025
Elsewhere, Liam responded to a "leaked" setlist, telling one fan in particular that a list of of 21 tracks - which begun with Acquiesce included hits such as Some Might Say, She's Electric, Rock N' Roll Star and Cigarettes & Alcohol, before ending with Champagne Supernova - was "not far off".
None— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2025
Oasis Live '25 kicks off on 4th July 2025 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium and draws to a close on 23rd November at Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil.
See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:
July 2025
- 4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 25th July - London, Wembley Stadium
- 26th July - London, Wembley Stadium
- 30th July - London, Wembley Stadium
August 2025
- 2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium
- 3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium
- 8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 16th August- Dublin, Croke Park
- 17th August- Dublin, Croke Park
- 24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
- 31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
September 2025
- 1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- 6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
- 7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
- 12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 27th September - London, Wembley Stadium
- 28th September - London, Wembley Stadium
October 2025
- 31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
November 2025
- 1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- 4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
- Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
- 15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
- 22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
- 23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
Oasis: the road to the reunion
