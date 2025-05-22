Liam Gallagher reacts to reports that Oasis fans could be set to spend £1 billion on reunion dates

Liam Gallagher in 2022. Picture: Associated Press / Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman has called his fans the best in the world on the build up to the Oasis Live '25 dates after a study was carried out estimating what the average attendee will spend at the shows.

Liam Gallagher has reacted to reports of the projected spend of Oasis fans during their reunion dates this summer.

Earlier this week, it was reported that gig-goers are estimated to splash out on more than £1 billion for Oasis Live '25 - with Noel and Liam's run of dates expected to be one of the most profitable in British history.

The study, which was undertaken by Wonderwallets, which is part of the Barclays Consumer Spend report, estimated that £1.06bn will be spent by 1.4million fans attending the band's 17 UK tour dates, which amounts to a total spend of over £766 a person.

The hefty figure not only factors in the cost of tickets to see the Manchester band do their "lap of honour," but also take into account accomodation, food, merchandise and travel and clothes, with fans also expected to buy new threads for the milestone shows.

Asked what he thinks about the impressive stat, the Rock 'N' Roll Star singer replied to a fan on X: "Best fans in the world you should all be very proud".

Best fans in the world you should all be very proud — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 21, 2025

Meanwhile, plans for the Oasis' reunion dates seem to be very much underway with Liam confirming the band had started rehearsing and were sounding "EPIC".

YES and apparently there sounding EPIC — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 21, 2025

Earlier this month, the Oasis frontman also told fans that the setlist was complete. However he did make some fans unhappy when he mentioned one song hadn't made the cut.

Asked on X if Hey Now! will be played at their upcoming gigs, the Manchester rocker replied: "The setlist is done and I'm afraid it didn't make it now don't take it personally and call me hurty names as it's not my fault we can't play them all".

Liam's comments came after he reassured fans that Hello wasn't dropped from the setlist, despite reports that the opener to their sophomore album would be axed due to its connections with convicted paedophile Gary Glitter.

A source told The Sun: "The lyrics of the song would obviously have been a good fit for the reunion tour but the band have decided to leave it in the past. It would be inappropriate to play it given its ­connotations to Glitter and his convictions.”

However, when a fan asked Liam if reports were true, he replied: "We’ll be playing HELLO trust me".

We’ll be playing HELLO trust me — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 5, 2025

Elsewhere, Liam responded to a "leaked" setlist, telling one fan in particular that a list of of 21 tracks - which begun with Acquiesce included hits such as Some Might Say, She's Electric, Rock N' Roll Star and Cigarettes & Alcohol, before ending with Champagne Supernova - was "not far off".

None — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2025

Oasis Live '25 kicks off on 4th July 2025 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium and draws to a close on 23rd November at Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil.

See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

Oasis: the road to the reunion

