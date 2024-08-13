Liam Gallagher reacts to brother Noel's Man City font design collab

13 August 2024, 15:59 | Updated: 13 August 2024, 16:00

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher with Man City players inset
Liam Gallagher has given his take on the new Noel-designed Man City kit. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage, Stu Forster/Getty Images), Matt Crockett

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman was asked his opinion on the Manchester City font 2024-2025 - designed by none other than his estranged brother.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has given his verdict on Man City's new club font, which was designed in collaboration with his brother Noel.

Back in June, the football team unveiled their new typeface for 24/25 and it's fair to say that it caused quite the stir.

Now, Noel's brother, former bandmate and fellow life-long Manchester City fan has been asked what he thinks of the font, which features on the back of players' shirts, and he simply replied: "Gorgeous".

The question came came after the football team win the Manchester Derby, which saw them beat Manchester United to take home the FA Community Shield on Saturday 10th August.

Taking to X the day after the game, Liam celebrated in his usual style, writing: "MANCHESTER is BLUE MCFC LG x".

The Supersonic singer might like the font, but plenty of music and football fans weren't of the same opinion and weren't shy when it came to their reactions, either.

One wrote at the time of the kits' unveiling: "it looks like rugrats".

Aspiring football and boxing writer Matt added: "Looks like my 1 year old designed it.."

MJ Simpson added helpfully: "It looks like it was done with a marker pen at 4.58pm on a Friday."

However, the reaction hasn't been all negative, with one fan calling it "fire" and another "cool."

One X user went as far as to call it "FONTastic".

Noel's font may not be the biggest crowd-pleaser and his recent response to the topic of an Oasis reunion might fall into the same category.

The Manchester rocker played a closing set at the Derbyshire Festival on Sunday (4th August), treating the crowds to a career-spanning set of solo hits and favourites from the Britpop band.

During the show, he was quizzed whether the legendary '90s band would be reuniting and said: "When are we going to see you? In 2025 or 2026? The answer is neither.”

After the crowd booed the Ballad of the Mighty I singer added: "I’ll take the fact that you’re booing as a f*cking compliment!"

Watch the moment it went down at the festival below:

Noel Gallagher: Soundcheck To Stage

