Liam Gallagher reacts to Green Day kicking a fan off stage for playing Oasis' Wonderwall on guitar

Liam Gallagher has reacted to Green Day's latest on stage moment. Picture: PA Images/ Alamy Stock Photo, Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman took to X to respond to the humorous moment, which saw a fan play the opening chords to Wonderwall instead of their Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) single.

Liam Gallagher has weighed in after a Green Day fan was kicked off stage during their set for playing an Oasis song.

The band were playing a set at Luxexpo in Luxembourg on Monday (30th June), when they invited a fan on stage to play guitar on their 1997 ballad Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life).

However, when it came time for the fan to break out the famous chords to the single - which has witnessed a resurgence due to recent blockbuster, Deadpool v Wolverine - he began playing the memorable chords to Wonderwall instead.

See the moment here:

IM CRYING A GUY PLAYED WONDERWALL AT A GREEN DAY SHOW😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M3sWYl5FDa — 𖤐martina☥🦇 ݁ ˖ִ LILI'S WIFE🤍 (@listenup28_) June 30, 2025

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong can be heard saying: "Oh f*** be" in the video, taking the guitar off the fan and telling him "Nice try," before he was led off the stage.

Fans have reacted to the funny moment and as did the Oasis frontman himself, who quipped under the video: "Best song of the night".

Best song of the night — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 1, 2025

There will be plenty of chance for Oasis fans to see the real thing live over the next few months as the Britpop band are set to embark on their Oasis Live' 25 tour.

The fans will see formerly estranged brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher reunite on stage for the first time at Cardiff Principality Stadium this Friday 4th July and they will play a second date at the venue, before heading up to their hometown of Manchester for a string of shows at Heaton Park next week.

Oasis have also launched a Live '25 map experience, which will allow their fans to "explore curated tour city hotspots, from iconic Oasis landmarks to Live ‘25 events."

Find out more here.

Oasis: the road to the reunion

Oasis UK and Ireland Live '25 tour dates

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

London, Wembley Stadium 29th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

