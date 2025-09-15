Liam Gallagher reacts to death of boxing legend Ricky Hatton, who was seen singing Oasis at a bar just days before passing

Ricky Hatton joined by Liam and Noel Gallagher celebrating his win against Paulie Malignaggi in 2008. Picture: John Gichigi/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The boxing legend, who struck up a relationship with the Gallagher brothers in the 2000s, was sadly found dead on the weekend, aged 46.

Liam Gallagher has paid tribute to Ricky Hatton following the news of his passing.

The boxing icon was found dead at his home, aged 46, on Sunday (14th September) and the Oasis frontman is among those sharing their shock at the news.

Taking to Twitter, the Wonderwall singer wrote: "Absolutely devastated to hear the news about RICKY HATTON it was an absolute honour to know him and carry his belts RIP CHAMP LIVE FOREVER LG x"

Absolutely devastated to hear the news about RICKY HATTON it was an absolute honour to know him and carry his belts RIP CHAMP LIVE FOREVER LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 14, 2025

The message from the Manchester rocker is particularly poignant not just because the boxer struck up a special relationship with the Gallagher brothers and had them carry his championship belts to his 2008 match against Paulie Malignaggi, but Hatton was also captured just days before singing Oasis in a bar in Costa Adeje, Tenerife.

Watch the moment Hatton sang a rendition of the Oasis hit, Wonderwall (via The Mirror), below:

Ricky Hatton stuns holidaymakers with Oasis singalong #themirror #news

The former light-welterweight and welterweight world champion - who retired in 2012 with a record of 45 wins over 48 bouts - was among the UK's most famous boxers, with the likes of Floyd Mayweather among his famous opponents.

The Stockport-born boxer was also very open about his love for Oasis, and according to the Daily Mail, once said: "Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to be a boxing world champion, support Man City and listen to Oasis. But I became a four-time world champion in two weight classes, ended up boxing at the Etihad Stadium in front of 55,000 people, and became mates with Noel and Liam Gallagher over the years.”

July saw Ricky Hatton attend the first vOasis first reunion show in Cardiff, and later shared a picture on Instagram of himself and Noel Gallagher with friends at Heaton Park.

Elsewhere, tributes have poured in for the boxer from everyone from David Beckham to Ray Winstone.

The former England footballer said in a series of Instagram stories: "Ricky was one of a kind... just heartbreaking... Ricky was special in many ways, loved by his fans."

Actor Ray Winstone, wrote: "Shocking news, feel like I've been punched in the stomach. I never even had the pleasure of meeting him but I still feel like I know him. A great champion in the ring and of the people. My deepest sympathies to his family. Rest in peace Champ gone far too early."

Olympian Greg Rutherford, who competed alongside Ricky on the 2024 series of Dancing On Ice, shared a photo of the pair smiling on the ice rink for his tribute.

"Utterly heartbreaking news," he wrote. "I was so star struck when I met Ricky for the first time and asked for this photo. I told him how big a fan I was and through the entire chat he couldn't have been kinder and more engaged."

