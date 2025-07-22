Liam Gallagher weighs on Coldplay kiss cam Jumbotron affair moment with quip at Oasis Heaton Park show

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Picture: Izzy Clayton/Alamy Live News, Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Jenny Mensah

A clip has surfaced of the Oasis frontman addressing the viral moment and telling "lovebirds" they were safe at their last Manchester show.

Liam Gallagher weighed in on the viral Coldplay kiss cam moment at the last Oasis Heaton Park show.

It's been a week since the former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and was caught having an affair with the company's HR exec Kristin Cabot during the Yellow band's 'Jumbotron Song segment' on 16th July at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Since then, the moment has gone viral and been shared all over the world, with memes being made of the moment the affair was caught on the big screen during the band's Music Of The Spheres tour.

Now, none other than the Oasis frontman Liam has added his two pence, telling the "lovebirds" in the crowd at Heaton Park in Manchester not to worry.

He said: "Right then, do we have any lovebirds in the house? Don't worry we ain't got any of that Coldplay snidey s**t kissing cameras. Doesn't matter to us who your dingering with, or tingling with or fingering with.

"None of our f***ing business. This one's for the lovebirds, anyway."

Chris Martin himself has addressed the controversy at the band's subsequent shows, giving fair warning ahead of The Jumbotron Song moment, which caused the viral moment last week.

“We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd,” Martin said on stage at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. “How we’re going to do that is we’re going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen.”

He added, jokingly: “So, please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now.”

Oasis just wrapped up five homecoming shows at the Manchester Park on Sunday (20th July).

The last night saw Liam also dedicate Bring It On Down to Oasis fans listening to the show outside the park on Gallagher Hill, with t-shirts also handed out to fans on the other side of the erected wall.

The Burnage brothers, who embraced at the end of their final hometown set, now head to the capital for the first of seven dates at London's Wembley Stadium on Friday 25th July.

