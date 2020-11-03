"Psst!": Liam Gallagher teases fans with audio on Twitter

Liam Gallagher has been teasing fans on Twitter. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

The former Oasis frontman has taken to social media and led fans to speculate on the arrival of his new music.

Liam Gallagher has continued to tease fans as they wait for news of his new material.

The former Oasis rocker took to Twitter this morning (3 November) to share a mysterious piece of audio, which many thought could be a snippet of new music.

However, a quick play of the three-second clip revealed a very simple: "psst".

Despite the clip not saying much of anything, it certainly got the attention of his 3.4m strong followers, with one being sure it was a clip of new music.

Well you thought wrong didn’t ya mista — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 3, 2020

However, this fan still thinks there's a chance it could be an opener to the new single:

Opening to the new single? — James Atkin (@jamesDCFCatkin) November 3, 2020

When another asked when they'd know the schedule for his release of new material, the Shockwave singer asked them to "be patient".

Very soon be patient your not going anywhere are ya — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 3, 2020

However, it's clear we won't have to wait too long. After fan asked if they can expect his comeback track next year, Gallagher maintained we'd be hearing new music in 2020, writing: "Nxt year this f***ing year Rasta".

Nxt year this fucking year Rasta — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 3, 2020

Gallagher's good friend and ex-bandmate Bonehead saw the funny side regardless, replying: "Tune".

Tune — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) November 3, 2020

While Liam might not be ready to release his own music just yet, he's had a few choice words for his brother's own endeavours.

Last week saw Noel Gallagher share Not Over Yet, his new collaboration with the British DJ and production duo CamelPhat.

Responding to the electro track, Liam simply wrote: "HORSES***".

HORSESHIT — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 2, 2020

The collab divided plenty of Noel's fans too, with some applauding it as "Cosmic pop" and others calling for the Manchester rocker to return to his rock roots.

