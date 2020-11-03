"Psst!": Liam Gallagher teases fans with audio on Twitter

3 November 2020, 11:58 | Updated: 3 November 2020, 12:50

Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher has been teasing fans on Twitter. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

The former Oasis frontman has taken to social media and led fans to speculate on the arrival of his new music.

Liam Gallagher has continued to tease fans as they wait for news of his new material.

The former Oasis rocker took to Twitter this morning (3 November) to share a mysterious piece of audio, which many thought could be a snippet of new music.

However, a quick play of the three-second clip revealed a very simple: "psst".

READ MORE: Which Oasis songs did Liam Gallagher write?

Despite the clip not saying much of anything, it certainly got the attention of his 3.4m strong followers, with one being sure it was a clip of new music.

However, this fan still thinks there's a chance it could be an opener to the new single:

When another asked when they'd know the schedule for his release of new material, the Shockwave singer asked them to "be patient".

However, it's clear we won't have to wait too long. After fan asked if they can expect his comeback track next year, Gallagher maintained we'd be hearing new music in 2020, writing: "Nxt year this f***ing year Rasta".

Gallagher's good friend and ex-bandmate Bonehead saw the funny side regardless, replying: "Tune".

While Liam might not be ready to release his own music just yet, he's had a few choice words for his brother's own endeavours.

Last week saw Noel Gallagher share Not Over Yet, his new collaboration with the British DJ and production duo CamelPhat.

Responding to the electro track, Liam simply wrote: "HORSES***".

The collab divided plenty of Noel's fans too, with some applauding it as "Cosmic pop" and others calling for the Manchester rocker to return to his rock roots.

See some of their reactions here:

READ MORE: Anais Gallagher responds to dad Noel's anti-mask comments

