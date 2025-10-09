Liam Gallagher on Oasis reunion dates: "It's not even HALF TIME yet"

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher on their Live '25 dates in Mexico. Picture: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman took to X to suggest there was much more to come from the Manchester band after a fan quizzed him about a song not appearing on their current setlist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has made more hints that the Oasis reunion dates will not end this year, suggesting that it's a 'tour of two halves'.

When a fan took to X to bemoan the fact that the band's 2002 single The Hindu Times was missing from their live set, the frontman replied: "Chill Winston it’s not even HALF TIME yet it’s a tour of 2 half’s (sic)."

Chill Winston it’s not even HALF TIME yet it’s a tour of 2 half’s — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 9, 2025

Gallagher's comments come after he strongly hinted audiences would be seeing them again in 2026 as the band wrapped up the UK leg of their tour with a duo of Wembley dates.

As with the night before, just before the band's Champagne Supernova finale, the Manchester rocker said: "I wanna thank CAST. I wanna thank the one and only Richard Ashcroft.

"Most of all I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the map. Champagne Supernova. See you next year!"

Liam Gallagher tells fans at Wembley: "See you next year"

Watch Oasis walk out at Wembley Stadium for the last time below:

Oasis walk out at Wembley for last Live '25 UK show

This month sees the Manchester rockers head to Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday 21st October, before they play dates in Tokyo, Japan, Melbourne and Sydney in Australia, Buenos Aires in Argentina, Santiago in Chile and São Paulo in Brazil.

However, their co-founder and rhythm guitarist Bonhead won't be joining them in Asia and Australia after revealing his prostate cancer diagnosis and his need to take a break from touring for the "next phase" of his treatment.

"Early this year I was diagnosed with prostate cancer," the rocker began in a statement shared on social media. "The good news is I'm responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour. Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care, so I'll be missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney."

The Champagne Supernova rocker added: "I'm really sad to be missing these shows but I'm feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America. Have an amazing time if you're if you're going this month and i'll see. you back onstage with the band in November."

The musician - whose real name is Paul Arthurs - previously battled tonsil cancer in 2022 and opened up to Radio X about his recovery a year later.

Speaking while co-hosting our Bonehead's Bank Holiday show back in May 2023, he said: "Yeah I got the all clear, I finished treatment.

"I was diagnosed last year sort of March with tonsil cancer, so it was tough, a tough year to say the least, but finished treatment on June 24th. Three months after that I got the all-clear.

He went on: "I’m under the care of the Christie Hospital, which is the cancer hospital up in Manchester. For the next five years I’m under their care, which is the best care."

Bonehead reflects on tonsil cancer battle

See the remaining dates for Oasis live '25:

OCTOBER 2025

Tues 21 Oct – Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)

Sat 25 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Sun 26 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Fri 31st Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER 2025

Sat 1st Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Tues 4 Nov- Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (EXTRA SHOW ADDED)

Sat 7th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sun 8th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sat 15 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Sun 16 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Wed 19 Nov – Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

Sat 22 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Sun 23 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Oasis take to the stage in Cardiff for their first live show in 16 years

