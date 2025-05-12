Liam Gallagher says Oasis reunion “setlist is done” but this song hasn’t made the cut...

Liam Gallagher with the Oasis reunion photo inset. Picture: Andrea Ripamonti / Alamy, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman has revealed a (What's the Story) Morning Glory? track has not made it onto their reunion setlist.

Liam Gallagher says the setlist for the Oasis reunion is complete.

Last year saw the rocker and his brother Noel announce their plans to get the band back together, while plotting dates in the UK & Ireland, North America, Australia, South America, South Korea and Japan.

This week has seen the Oasis frontman has interact with his fans and when one asked on X if Hey Now! will be played at their upcoming gigs, the Manchester rocker replied: "The setlist is done and I'm afraid it didn't make it now don't take it personally and call me hurty names as it's not my fault we can't play them all".

Liam's comments come a week after he reassured fans that Hello wasn't dropped from the setlist, despite reports that the opener to their sophomore album would be axed due to its connections with convicted paedophile Gary Glitter.

A source told The Sun: "The lyrics of the song would obviously have been a good fit for the reunion tour but the band have decided to leave it in the past. It would be inappropriate to play it given its ­connotations to Glitter and his convictions.”

However, when a fan asked Liam if reports were true, he replied: "We’ll be playing HELLO trust me".

We’ll be playing HELLO trust me — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 5, 2025

Elsewhere, Liam responded to a "leaked" setlist, telling one fan in particular that a list of of 21 tracks - which begun with Acquiesce included hits such as Some Might Say, She's Electric, Rock N' Roll Star and Cigarettes & Alcohol, before ending with Champagne Supernova - was "not far off".

It’s not far off — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2025

While it remains to be seen what the Gallagher brothers play on Oasis Live '25, one thing's for sure: we won't be getting any solo tracks.

When a fan asked which solo songs he'd add to the Oasis tour if he could, the Everything's Electric rocker's answer was short and sweet: "None”.

None — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2025

Oasis Live '25 kicks off on 4th July 2025 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium and draws to a close on 23rd November at Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil.

See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

