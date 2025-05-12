Liam Gallagher says Oasis reunion “setlist is done” but this song hasn’t made the cut...

12 May 2025, 15:32 | Updated: 12 May 2025, 17:32

Liam Gallagher with the Oasis reunion photo inset
Liam Gallagher with the Oasis reunion photo inset. Picture: Andrea Ripamonti / Alamy, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman has revealed a (What's the Story) Morning Glory? track has not made it onto their reunion setlist.

Liam Gallagher says the setlist for the Oasis reunion is complete.

Last year saw the rocker and his brother Noel announce their plans to get the band back together, while plotting dates in the UK & Ireland, North America, Australia, South America, South Korea and Japan.

This week has seen the Oasis frontman has interact with his fans and when one asked on X if Hey Now! will be played at their upcoming gigs, the Manchester rocker replied: "The setlist is done and I'm afraid it didn't make it now don't take it personally and call me hurty names as it's not my fault we can't play them all".

Liam's comments come a week after he reassured fans that Hello wasn't dropped from the setlist, despite reports that the opener to their sophomore album would be axed due to its connections with convicted paedophile Gary Glitter.

A source told The Sun: "The lyrics of the song would obviously have been a good fit for the reunion tour but the band have decided to leave it in the past. It would be inappropriate to play it given its ­connotations to Glitter and his convictions.”

However, when a fan asked Liam if reports were true, he replied: "We’ll be playing HELLO trust me".

Elsewhere, Liam responded to a "leaked" setlist, telling one fan in particular that a list of of 21 tracks - which begun with Acquiesce included hits such as Some Might Say, She's Electric, Rock N' Roll Star and Cigarettes & Alcohol, before ending with Champagne Supernova - was "not far off".

While it remains to be seen what the Gallagher brothers play on Oasis Live '25, one thing's for sure: we won't be getting any solo tracks.

When a fan asked which solo songs he'd add to the Oasis tour if he could, the Everything's Electric rocker's answer was short and sweet: "None”.

Oasis Live '25 kicks off on 4th July 2025 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium and draws to a close on 23rd November at Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil.

See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:

July 2025

  • 4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 25th July - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 26th July - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 30th July - London, Wembley Stadium

August 2025

  • 2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 16th August- Dublin, Croke Park
  • 17th August- Dublin, Croke Park
  • 24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
  • 25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
  • 28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
  • 31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 2025

  • 1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
  • 6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
  • 7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
  • 12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
  • 13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
  • 27th September - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 28th September - London, Wembley Stadium

October 2025

  • 31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

  • 1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
  • 4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
  • Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
  • Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
  • 15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • 16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • 19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
  • 22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
  • 23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

Oasis: the road to the reunion

Quizzes