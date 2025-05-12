Liam Gallagher says Oasis reunion “setlist is done” but this song hasn’t made the cut...

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
12 May 2025, 15:32 | Updated: 12 May 2025, 17:32
The Oasis frontman has revealed a (What's the Story) Morning Glory? track has not made it onto their reunion setlist.
Liam Gallagher says the setlist for the Oasis reunion is complete.
Last year saw the rocker and his brother Noel announce their plans to get the band back together, while plotting dates in the UK & Ireland, North America, Australia, South America, South Korea and Japan.
This week has seen the Oasis frontman has interact with his fans and when one asked on X if Hey Now! will be played at their upcoming gigs, the Manchester rocker replied: "The setlist is done and I'm afraid it didn't make it now don't take it personally and call me hurty names as it's not my fault we can't play them all".
Liam's comments come a week after he reassured fans that Hello wasn't dropped from the setlist, despite reports that the opener to their sophomore album would be axed due to its connections with convicted paedophile Gary Glitter.
A source told The Sun: "The lyrics of the song would obviously have been a good fit for the reunion tour but the band have decided to leave it in the past. It would be inappropriate to play it given its connotations to Glitter and his convictions.”
However, when a fan asked Liam if reports were true, he replied: "We’ll be playing HELLO trust me".
We’ll be playing HELLO trust me— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 5, 2025
Read more:
Elsewhere, Liam responded to a "leaked" setlist, telling one fan in particular that a list of of 21 tracks - which begun with Acquiesce included hits such as Some Might Say, She's Electric, Rock N' Roll Star and Cigarettes & Alcohol, before ending with Champagne Supernova - was "not far off".
It’s not far off— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2025
While it remains to be seen what the Gallagher brothers play on Oasis Live '25, one thing's for sure: we won't be getting any solo tracks.
When a fan asked which solo songs he'd add to the Oasis tour if he could, the Everything's Electric rocker's answer was short and sweet: "None”.
None— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2025
Oasis Live '25 kicks off on 4th July 2025 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium and draws to a close on 23rd November at Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil.
Oasis: the road to the reunion
Read more: