WATCH: Liam Gallagher takes aim at Noel for Oasis split in As It Was official trailer

See the former Oasis rocker talk about his feud with brother Noel in the official promo for As It Was, which includes appearances from David Beckham and Stormzy.

The official trailer for Liam Gallagher's As It Was documentary has been released.

The promo kicks off from the Oasis split in 2009 and puts the blame firmly at his brother Noel's doorstep, as the former frontman declares: "The geezer split my band up. No wonder we hate each other".

The teaser also touches on upon Gallagher's journey after the band's split and the media circus which surrounded his messy divorce battle with Nicole Appleton.

Liam Gallagher in his As It Was documentary. Picture: Press/ Altitude Films

The trailer also includes 'blink and you'll miss it' cameos from the likes of David Beckham, Stormzy and Katy Perry as well as an appearance from Peggy Gallagher, who talks about how her son hasn't changed over the years.

The Rock N' Roll Star singer can't quite help giving his brother some stick in front of his mum, taunting a picture of Noel and his wife as the Gallagher matriarch tells him to stop.

Last week saw Gallagher announce the world premiere of the documentary.

The Manchester rocker will be attending the first official showing of the documentary, which will take place on 6 June at London's Alexandra Palace.

Liam Gallagher's As It Was live premiere poster. Picture: Press

With the announcement came a new teaser for the film, which sees Gallagher return to his childhood home and recall the incident which saw him urinate over his brother's tape player.

