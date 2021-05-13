Liam Gallagher "not interested" in seeing Oasis inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Liam Gallagher told a fan he was "not interested" in Oasis being inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Picture: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman was asked by a fan on Twitter if he'd liked to be recognised for the honour with the Manchester band.

Liam Gallagher has said he has no interest in seeing Oasis inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The honour, which sees legendary artists celebrated for their contribution to music, announced the likes of Foo Fighters, Tina Turner and Jay-Z would be inducted this year.

However, asked if he would like to see his former band receive the accolade, Gallagher said: "Not interested in any of that".

Not interested in any of that — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 13, 2021

It seems the Wall of Glass singer isn't too fussed about awards ceremonies on this side of the pond either, opting to watch the football instead.

Asked if he managed to catch any of The BRIT Awards, he revealed: "No I was watching the football and then celebrating as Manchester City were crowned CHAMPIONS".

No I was watching the football and then celebrating as Manchester City were crowned CHAMPIONS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 13, 2021

The Some Might Say rocker was of course referring to the fact that his beloved Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions this week.

While many weren't able to to see their life-long football teams play live due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gallagher is one famous fan who probably wasn't that disappointed.

Back in 2020, the Burnage legend revealed that he hated watching his team at their home ground of Etihad Stadium because "it's like watching the f***ing the opera".

"I don’t go and watch them anymore. I don’t really like the Etihad," he told NME. "I don’t dig it man, it’s like going and watching the fucking opera"The Once singer explained:

"The last time I seen City I got told to be quiet by some f***ing donut who was too busy looking at his menu. I was jumping up and down and he went, ‘Can you be fucking quiet?’ It must have been interfering, like messing with his brain; he didn’t know whether to have the prawns or the fucking caviar."

Meanwhile, fans who miss Oasis playing live together can watch the story behind their historic Knebworth gig in a new documentary film.

The iconic shows, which saw the Manchester band play to 240,000 fans over two shows on the Hertfordshire grounds, are set to be immortalised on screen in a feature film.

25 years to the day since tickets went on sale for the concerts, it has been confirmed that Jake Scott will direct the film, with RSA Films will produce it and Noel and Liam Gallagher will serve as executive producers.

The film will be financed and distributed by Sony Music Entertainment and released theatrically by Trafalgar Releasing.

As described in a press release: "Set against a backdrop of the rise of New Labour, Euro ‘96, Mandela’s visit to Britain, and the height of Britpop, the film will be a crucial document of *the* moment that defined an era and cultural revolution. In just over two years, Oasis had ridden to the top and Knebworth was the jewel in the crown. Nearly a quarter of a century later, that weekend lives on as a milestone in rock ‘n’ roll history."

Speaking of the film Jake Scott said: "It’s a story driven entirely by the music, a rock and roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event. No on-camera interviews or unnecessary celebrity recollections."

