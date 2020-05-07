Liam Gallagher's MTV Unplugged album release date revealed

Liam Gallagher MTV Unplugged album artwork. Picture: Twitter/Liam Gallagher

The former Oasis rocker has confirmed the live album, which was recorded at his intimate gig in Hull, will now be released in June this year.

Liam Gallagher has announced that his new MTV Unplugged album will be released next month.

The former Oasis rocker joined the likes of Nirvana, R.E.M., Biffy Clyro and Alanis Morissette to play the special acoustic gigs, with his set taking place in Hull City Hall last year.

Now the Shockwave singer has revealed his set will be available to own from 12 June 2020.

Taking to social media he wrote: "Brothers and Sisters, here it is the new release date for the MTV unplugged - 12th June LG x

"Available to pre-order and pre-save now, including exclusive merch bundles and splatter vinyl.

Shop and find full information at LiamGallagher.com".

READ MORE: The most iconic MTV Unplugged gigs

See the tracklist for Liam Gallagher's MTV Unplugged gig at Hull City Hall:

1. Wall Of Glass

2. Some Might Say

3. Now That I've Found You

4. One of Us

5. Stand By Me

6. Sad Song

7. Cast No Shadow

8. Once

9. Gone

10. Champagne Supernova

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher comforts fan who is feeling sad during lockdown

The news comes on the same week that Gallagher shared a performance of his previously unreleased track Eh La.

The song has previously been given a live outing in 2017, but it doesn't feature on either of Liam's solo albums.

Watch the Charlie Lightening-directed video, which sees a clean-shaven Liam perform the track in a rare moment while playing guitar.

QUIZ: How well do you know the lyrics from Be Here Now by Oasis?

The video could potentially be seen as a response to Liam's estranged brother Noel releasing an Oasis demo last week.

Noel explained: "Hey there dudes and dollies.

"Like the rest of the world I've had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I'd FINALLY look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked cd's I've got lying in boxes at home.

"As fate would have it I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever."

Listen to Oasis demo for Don't Stop.... here:

READ MORE: Why Live Forever is Liam Gallagher’s favourite Oasis song