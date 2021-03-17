Liam Gallagher shares cryptic movie tweet amid Oasis film company rumours

17 March 2021, 18:24

Liam and Noel Gallagher in Oasis
Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher have reportedly signed a joint film company. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns

The former Oasis frontman has added fuel to the fire amid reports that he and his estranged brother Noel have registered a joint film production company.

Liam and Noel Gallagher are rumoured to have registered a joint film production company.

The siblings and former Oasis bandmates have been estranged since Noel left the Manchester band in 2009, but new reports have led fans to wonder whether a new film about the band could be on the way.

According to The Sun, the brothers have registered the company Kosmic Kyte, which describes its purpose as "motion picture production activities".

The Gallaghers are said to be listed as company directors alongside Alec McKinlay who runs Oasis and Noel’s management company, Ignition.

READ MORE: Why did Oasis split? The full story of Liam and Noel Gallagher's feud...

Liam has also appeared to tease the news or at least added fuel to the rumours by writing on Twitter: "There gonna put in the movies 🎥 there gonna make a big star ⭐️ out of me c’mon you know LG x".

READ MORE: Which Oasis songs did Liam Gallagher write?

Whether or not Liam is referring to launching a joint film company with his brother, there's one thing he will never share and that's the title of frontman.

Earlier this week, the Rock 'N' Roll Star took to Twitter to balk at the idea that there were two frontmen in the band, writing: "How many front men in oasis I always thought there was 1 yours truly app there was 2 learn something new everyday as you were LG x (sic)".

The Supersonic rocker added: "Only time there was ever 2 front men in oasis was when my shadow was lit up by the lights THE END".

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview

The Wall Of Glass singer might bang on about a reunion every now and again, but his solo career sees no signs of slowing down.

Last year Liam confirmed that this third studio effort would be released by 2021 and now he's even shared what we can expect from its lead single.

Asked by a fan if the first single from the new record will be a ballad or a rock 'n' roll tune, the Burnage boy replied: "Always come back with a banger to wake people up".

Gallagher's third studio album will follow 2017's As You Were and 2019's Why Me? Why Not.

READ MORE: Yoko Ono told Liam Gallagher that calling his son Lennon was "silly"

Latest Videos

Alan Carr on The Chris Moyles Show

Alan Carr almost does a Piers Morgan on The Chris Moyles Show
Patsy Palmer 'walks off' GMB after "addict" tag

Patsy Palmer cuts short GMB interview due to "addict" caption

News

Demi Lovato has released the trailer for her Dancing with the Devil docuseries

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil docuseries - How to watch

News

Chris Moyles shows disappointment at fan who fails 20 seconds to £20k

Our first 20 Seconds To £20k caller crashes out in epic style

Liam Gallagher Songs

Liam Gallagher Latest

See more Liam Gallagher Latest

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher slams idea Oasis had two frontmen

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

Liam Gallagher: First single off new album will be "a banger to wake people up"
Liam Gallagher and DMA'S

DMA'S: 'Liam Gallagher's support makes us feel less of a d*ck'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Liam Gallagher inset

Liam Gallagher weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview
Oasis' Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher In Japan in 1994

Oasis B-side Step Out lyric video released to mark 25 years of Don't Look Back In Anger

Oasis