Liam Gallagher mocks Government’s COVID-19 guidance with Twitter meme

The former Oasis rocker has shared a meme on Twitter which suggests the latest government advice amid the pandemic is unclear.

Liam Gallagher has shared a tweet which appears to mock the UK government's latest advice for being confusing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Oasis rocker took to Twitter this Monday (3 August) to share a fake breaking news bulletin which read: "Next weeks leaked COVID guidance. You cant meet with another person from outside your family with an A or an R in their name unless it's a Wednesday. family members are ok unless its the third Monday after pancake Tuesday. people under 5 foot 11 aren't allowed to go to a pub unless the have brown hair. cat owners are exempt from the above unless the cat is ginger. obviously."

Gallagher may be referring to the latest lockdown restrictions put in place in the north of England which affects areas in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire.

Under the new rules put in place in Greater Manchester, Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendleton, Rossendale, Bradford, Kirklees and Calderdale on Friday (31 August), two households were no longer permitted to meet at home or in a private garden, except where a support bubble has been formed.

However, as pubs restaurants are remaining open, many have argued it would be impossible to know if two households are mixing for drinks or dinner outdoors.

The Shockwave singer previously shared his views on the pandemic and given his take on wearing face masks.

Asked by a fan what he thought about them, the Manchester rocker replied: "

Don’t like but it’s gotta be done think it’s a crime to hide this face — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 15, 2020

From the looks of things, Liam has stuck true to his word ever since, posing with a fan last week in London while wearing a face covering inside.

