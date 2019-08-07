Liam Gallagher revealed he’s a classical music fan

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman told his Twitter followers he was chilling to Erik Satie, causing fans to search for the composer and pianist.

Liam Gallagher has surprised his fans by revealing a penchant for classical music.

The former Oasis frontman has made no secret about the fact he's all about the rock 'n' roll, but the Shockwave singer just revealed another side to him.

Taking to Twitter, the Manchester legend shared his sophisticated tastes with his 3 million followers, writing: "Just listening to Erik Satie so chilled out might have little snooze".

Just listening to Erik Satie so chilled out might have little snooze — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 6, 2019

The bombshell promptly led fans to search for Erik Satie after not being familiar with the composer's work, while others just wanted Gallagher to listen to them instead.

Mattie White pretty much said what everyone was thinking:

EVERYONE:



*googles Erik Satie — Matty F White (@mattyfwhite) August 6, 2019

Like most of Liam's fans, this Twitter user had no clue.

Not a clue — kelly (@kellykickaff) August 6, 2019

And some fans commended the rocker for his good taste:

Liam has good taste 😉 — Antonia Ludden #tidylife (@thisistidylife) August 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Letters of Note suggested the rebellious artists may have had a few things in common.

He went to jail for sending these letters to a music critic. You’d’ve got on well. pic.twitter.com/wB0KPuW5zR — Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) August 6, 2019

Who is Erik Satie?

Erik Satie is a French composer and pianist who was born Éric Alfred Leslie Satie on 17 May 1866.

Satie was an influential artist in the late 19th and early 20th century Parisian avant-garde.

His numerous works include Gymnopédies, Gnossiennes and Danses gothiques.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher answers your google questions