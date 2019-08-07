Liam Gallagher revealed he’s a classical music fan

7 August 2019, 15:25 | Updated: 7 August 2019, 16:00

Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman told his Twitter followers he was chilling to Erik Satie, causing fans to search for the composer and pianist.

Liam Gallagher has surprised his fans by revealing a penchant for classical music.

The former Oasis frontman has made no secret about the fact he's all about the rock 'n' roll, but the Shockwave singer just revealed another side to him.

Taking to Twitter, the Manchester legend shared his sophisticated tastes with his 3 million followers, writing: "Just listening to Erik Satie so chilled out might have little snooze".

The bombshell promptly led fans to search for Erik Satie after not being familiar with the composer's work, while others just wanted Gallagher to listen to them instead.

Mattie White pretty much said what everyone was thinking:

Like most of Liam's fans, this Twitter user had no clue.

And some fans commended the rocker for his good taste:

Meanwhile, Letters of Note suggested the rebellious artists may have had a few things in common.

Who is Erik Satie?

French composer and pianist Erik Satie
French composer and pianist Erik Satie. Picture: Roger Viollet Collection/Getty Images

Erik Satie is a French composer and pianist who was born Éric Alfred Leslie Satie on 17 May 1866.

Satie was an influential artist in the late 19th and early 20th century Parisian avant-garde.

His numerous works include Gymnopédies, Gnossiennes and Danses gothiques.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher answers your google questions

Liam Gallagher Songs

Liam Gallagher Latest

See more Liam Gallagher Latest

Noel and Liam Gallagher, 1996

Why did Oasis split? The full story of Liam and Noel Gallagher's feud...

Oasis

Noel Gallagher "embarrassed" by brother Liam's Glastonbury set

Noel Gallagher

Gerry Cinnamon with Liam Gallagher inset

Gerry Cinnamon shows appreciation for Liam Gallagher's Once track on Twitter
Liam Gallagher with sons Gene Gallagher and Lennon Gallagher

Liam Gallagher: Lennon and Gene are "eyeing each other up" from different bands
Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher is responsible for Semisonic making new music