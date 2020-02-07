Liam Gallagher's son and Ringo Starr's grandson up in court over "fight in Tesco"

Sonny Starkey (L) and Gene Gallagher attend the UGG + Eckhaus Latta FW19 collection launch September 2019. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for UGG

Gene Gallagher and Sonny Starkey have been accused of starting an affray in a Hampstead shop last May.

Liam Gallagher's son Gene and Ringo Starr's grandson have been accused of starting a fight in a local Tesco Express shop after they were refused service.

Gallagher and Starkey, along with their friend Noah Ponte, have all been charged with affray, while model Ponte has also been charged with racially-aggravated common assault.

Gene Gallagher and Noah Ponte attend the London For Real event on June 12, 2019 in London. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for REALISATION PAR

According to the Daily Mail, the three were arrested following an alleged brawl at the shop in Hampstead, North London on Friday 17 May 2019. Appearing at Highbury Corner magistrate's court, the court was told that the trio had tried to buy a can of alcohol after the 11pm curfew.

Prosecutor Adeal Mahmood told the court: "When challenged, Mr Ponte attempted to leave the store with the alcohol. When staff intervened, they started to fight with the staff causing cuts on the member of staff.

Shop worker Mr Shium Patel says that Ponte attacked him and said: "You bloody Indians. Go back to where you came from. You're not wanted here."

The prosecution claims: "CCTV captures Mr Starkey and Mr Gallagher fighting windmilling down the store aisle."

Liam Gallagher and son Gene Gallagher at the Burberry February 2018 show. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

19-year-old Starkey was joined at court by his father Jason, who is the son of the legendary Beatles drummer. 18-year-old Gene Gallagher is the son of the Oasis singer and former All Saints singer Nicole Appleton. He was accompanied at court by his uncle, Liam Howlett of The Prodigy.

All three were released on bail and will stand trial at Wood Green Crown Court on 9 March.

Last June, the former Oasis singer singer took part in an interview with his children for The Sunday Times, where he revealed that Gene was asked to leave his school. Asked by the newspaper why he was expelled, Gene said: "Nothing to be proud of."

But he was soon interrupted by the Shockwave singer who quipped: "Oh, it is! King Alfred is the most laid-back school in the world."