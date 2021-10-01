Liam Gallagher to play Knebworth in June 2022

Liam will return to the scene of his Oasis triumph next summer with a bill that features Kasabian, Michael Kiwanuka and more.

Liam Gallagher has announced details of a huge show at Knebworth next summer.

The Mancunian legend will headline a huge gig at Knebworth Park on 4 June 2022, topping a bill that also features Kasabian, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am (BST) on Friday 8 October at LiveNation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk/LGKnebworth. VIP and Camping packages are available.

Liam Gallagher live at Knebworth Park 2022 poster. Picture: Press

Speaking to Chris Moyles on Radio X this morning (1 October), Liam Gallagher recalled his brother Noel's famous statement during the original Oasis shows at Knebworth in 1996: "It's gonna be 'This is history' - Part Two, mate!"

He went on: "The young folk want it. They're always telling me, when are you gonna do this Knebworth thing? I think the time is now or never."

Chris Moyles and Liam Gallagher, during Liam's last trip to the Radio X studio . Picture: Radio X

The Knebworth Park gig will be the biggest show of Liam’s solo career to date and will fall across the extended Bank Holiday weekend of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which sees the nation mark the Monarch's 70 year reign between Thursday 2 and Sunday 5 June.

"We've got a long bank holiday," says Liam, "So people have plenty of time to recover from it."

Liam Gallagher onstage with his old Oasis colleague Bonehead at Isle Of Wight Festival in September 2021. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

The show will see Gallagher return to the site where Oasis played their two era-defining shows in August 1996. The 25th anniversary of the gigs was marked with the release of the feature-length documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996.

Talking about how the 2021 Knebworth show will compare to the 1996 dates, Liam told Moyles: "I am excited, I mean I've done it before and it was mega. The beautiful thing about it is, I couldn't remember much about the first time.

"So I get the chance to do it again. Obviously I'm older and a little bit wiser. I'm gonna milk it, really take it in. I'm buzzin', man."

And that's not all - Liam Gallagher has also revealed details of his third solo album, C'mon You Know, which is to be released on 27 May 2022. The album is the follow-up to 2017's As You Were and 2019's Why Me? Why Not.

Fans who pre-order C'mon You Know via the official Liam Gallagher site by 3pm on Wednesday, 6 October will be given access to a pre-sale for Knebworth Park tickets that opens at 10am on Thursday, 7 October.

Liam Gallagher - C'mon You Know album cover. Picture: Press

The news comes after an eventful summer for Liam Gallagher. He made a triumphant return to touring, which included acclaimed headline sets at Reading, Leeds and TRNSMT, plus a free gig for NHS staff at The O2 Arena.

Liam Gallagher headlining Reading Festival in 2021. Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

Following his headline slot at the Isle of Wight Festival in September, Liam took a tumble from a helicopter that was taking him off site.

Taking to Twitter, the star uploaded a photograph of his bandaged nose, writing: "So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x"

Got the cover shot for Nxt album c’mon you nose LG x pic.twitter.com/0QIXV5djxk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 18, 2021

When is Liam Gallagher playing Knebworth Park?

Liam Gallagher will play Knebworth Park on Saturday 4 June 2022.

When are tickets for Liam Gallagher's Knebworth show on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale 9am (BST) Friday 8 October at LiveNation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk/LGKnebworth . VIP and Camping packages are available.

and . VIP and Camping packages are available. A special fan pre-sale will be available to anyone who pre-orders Liam Gallagher's new album C'mon You Know via www.liamgallagher.com by 3pm on Wednesday, 6 October. The pre-sale will open at 10am on Thursday, 7 October.

Who else is on the bill at Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park show?