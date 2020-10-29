Liam Gallagher teases new material

Liam Gallagher performs on stage at the Gasometer in Vienna, Austria, on February 18, 2020. Picture: GEORG HOCHMUTH/APA/AFP via Getty Images

The former Oasis frontman claims he's currently in the studio and we can expect new music "very soon".

Liam Gallagher has revealed he's back in the studio recording new material and has hinted that we could hear a new single "very soon".

The former Oasis frontman's last solo album was Why Me. Why Not? in September 2019, and now it looks like Liam's been working on the follow-up.

Asked by a fan on Twitter if he'd been in the studio lately, Liam replied "I'm in again this week."

I’m in again this Wk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 29, 2020

In response to a query as to how close we are to hearing a new single from the Mancunian legend, Gallagher said cryptically: "I was looking out at the stars last night and looks like it could be very soon."

I was looking out at the stars last night and looks like it could be very soon — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 29, 2020

Liam's last official release was an EP called Acoustic Sessions in January 2020, but he's released two solo albums since the demise of his post-Oasis group Oasis: As You were (2017) and Why Me. Why Not? (2019).

Liam Gallagher was due to play a special free gig for NHS staff at the O2 Arena in London today (29 October 2020), but the show has now been postponed until Sunday 23 May 2021. Special guests have been confirmed as Primal Scream. The show has now sold out.