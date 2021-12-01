Liam Gallagher sends message to Oasis tribute band stuck in a pub

The view from the Tan Hill Inn and Liam Gallagher performing live earlier this year. Picture: Radio X / Katja Ogrin / Alamy Stock Photo

The Tan Hill Inn was snowed in over the weekend after enjoying a gig by Noasis... and the man himself has chipped in.

By Radio X

Liam Gallagher has offered the perfect message for the Yorkshire pub that was snowed in over the weekend following a performance by an Oasis tribute act.

Customers at the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales, arrived last Friday night to watch a gig by Noasis... only to find that Storm Arwen made landfall during the show and left staff, customers and musicians all trapped in "the UK's highest pub".

Asked on Twitter whether he had a message for the Oasis tribute band, Liam Gallagher replied: "I'm actually jealous. I'm always trying to get a lock in."

I’m actually jealous im always trying to get a lock inn — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 1, 2021

Pub Manager Nicola Townsend spoke to Chris Moyles on Radio X on Monday (29th November) and recalled the moment that it became apparent that the weather was taking a turn for the worse. "It was about 9 o'clock in the evening," she explained from the bar of the Tan Hill Inn this morning (29 November), as the guests had spent a third night in the establishment.

Noasis performing in June 2021. Picture: Steve Owen / Alamy Stock Photo

Nicola explained: "The majority of the people who came here for the gig were staying here anyway. There was only a handful of people who weren't staying. We have nine guest rooms, plus we have a lot of motorhomes that come up for our gigs, so they had their own beds outside. We ended up with some people sleeping on the floor and on sofas, sharing rooms..."

The stranded pub-goers were finally able to head home on Tuesday (30 November), after snow ploughs were able to clear a path to the establishment.