Liam Gallagher "not interested" in collaborating with Damon Albarn

The former Oasis frontman has announced that Gorillaz is "music for hipsters".

Liam Gallagher has said he's "not interested" in a collaboration with former Britpop rival Damon Albarn.

The ex-Oasis frontman was asked by his Twitter followers if he'd be up for teaming up with Blur's lead singer, but Liam didn't seem too keen.

When one follower pleaded: "Collaborate with Damon, that'd be celestial bumbaclart etc", Liam replied: "Nah not interested."

Nah not interested — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 25, 2020

Another Twitter user then suggested Liam should record a song with Damon's cartoon band Gorillaz, the Mancunian legend called it "Music for nerds and hipsters." He also compared Blur unfavourably to 1980s pop band Johnny Hates Jazz.

Better than blur for many reasons better songs looked cooler had more attitude they were a pop band like Johnny hates jazz — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 24, 2020

August 2020 sees the 25th anniversary of the infamous Blur Vs Oasis "Battle Of Britpop", which saw the singles Country House and Roll With It go head to head for the Number 1 spot.

Read more: Behind the Battle Of Britpop, 25 years on

The interest in a collaboration between the pair comes after Liam recently insisted he has never warred with Damon over a girl, after Noel Gallagher blamed the famous Oasis versus Blur feud on their falling out.

Noel claimed that the war between the two iconic bands in the 90s was caused by his estranged sibling, and Damon, 52, fighting over an unnamed woman.

But Liam soon shot down those claims, saying he and Albarn - who he jokingly referred to as "Dermot Oblong" - have always been pals, and insisting it was Noel who started the feud.

Liam tweeted: "Just for the record me and Dermot Oblong never fell out over a girl or boy we always had the craic... think things turned nasty when Noel Gallagher wished he Dermot caught AIDS and die. Not Rkid's finest moment."

Just for the record me and Dermot oblong never fell out over a girl or boy we always had the craic think things turned nasty when Noel Gallagher wished he Dermot caught AIDS and die not Rkid’s finest moment as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2020

However, Alan McGee - who signed Oasis to his Creation Records label - backed up Noel's claims in a new book called Don't Look Back In Anger.

McGee is quoted as saying: "There was a situation with a girl. That created the Britpop war. Damon s*****d somebody close to Liam. It was one of many women Damon was friendly with.

"Then he got off with her for a one-night stand and that created the rub. They were all goading each other after that."

Liam has also responded to McGee claims, insisting he will "get slapped" if he doesn't "keep [his] f****** mouth shut".

