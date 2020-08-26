Liam Gallagher announces rescheduled free gig for NHS workers

26 August 2020, 15:17

Liam Gallagher onstage in Rome in February 2020
Liam Gallagher onstage in Rome in February 2020. Picture: Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The former Oasis man will play the "thank you" show with Primal Scream next Spring.

Liam Gallagher has announced details of his rescheduled show for NHS workers.

The former Oasis frontman was to have played a special free gig at London's O2 Arena on 29 October, as a "thank you" to those frontline staff who had worked throughout the pandemic.

The show was first announced in April, but with restrictions on indoor gigs having only recently been lifted, it's been decided to postpone the show until next year.

Liam will now play his NHS free gig on Sunday 23 May 2021 at The O2, London.

Gallagher will be joined by special guests Primal Scream.

Organisers conform that all tickets remain valid.

Manic Street Preachers will also play a free show for NHS workers, with the event at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena scheduled for 4 December 2020. The following night, the group will play another gig at the same venue, this time to raise money for NHS Wales.

The band said: "We wanted to do something to show our appreciation, love and respect for the NHS and its amazing brave workers. One free show and one fundraising show seemed the best way for us to express our deep gratitude for all their heroic work.”

