Liam Gallagher leads birthday wishes to Richard Ashcroft

Liam Gallagher and Richard Ashcroft. Picture: Press/ Jon Mo Photography

The former Oasis frontman has wished his friend and The Verve legend a Happy Birthday adding that "virgos rule" ahead of his own birthday next week.

The Verve legend turned 48 today (11 September), and the former Oasis frontman was among the first to send on a birthday message with a tweet which read: "Happy birthday to the 1 n only Richard Ashcroft Virgos rule LG x".

Happy birthday to the 1 n only Richard Ashcroft Virgos rule LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 11, 2019

Gallagher is turning 47 years old himself next week, and he'll be celebrating with a special Radio X gig.

Saturday 21 September will see Gallagher play an intimate hometown gig at Manchester's O2 Ritz, with Sam Fender as his support.

The One Of Us singer will also celebrate the release of his second solo album Why Me? Why Not, which is released the day before.

Meanwhile, some fans are hoping Richard Ashcroft might become the special guest for Liam Gallagher's upcoming UK tour dates.

Will Richard Ashcroft appear with RKID pic.twitter.com/LJIlggOVRy — Angus Walsh (@WalshAngus) September 11, 2019

Ashcroft has previously supported his friend on his date at London's Finsbury Park, surprising fans with a secret acoustic set.

Watch him play The Drugs Don't Work at the event:

Grime rapper slowthai was due to open for the former Oasis frontman on the UK leg of his tour this year, but will no longer be taking up the coveted slot.

Taking to Twitter, last month Gallagher revealed: "Listen up all you boppers out there in the big city all you street people with an ear for the action slowthai has pulled out of the UK Tour Gutted I still love ya homeboy good luck in the USA LG x"

Since then, fans have been suggesting The Drugs Don't Work legend take the young rapper's place, as well as Aussie outfit DMA's.

Gerry Cinnamon has been confirmed as Liam Gallagher's support act on three of his Australian dates.

It won't be the first time the Canter singer has supported the Manchester legend, previously opening for him at his Irish date at Cork's Irish Independent Park.

Watch him play Belter at the outdoor show below: