Liam Gallagher fans have one last chance to buy Knebworth tickets

Final Liam Gallagher's Knebworth tickets will go on sale this Friday. Picture: Greg Williams/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Extra tickets for the Oasis legend's solo Knebworth dates go on sale this Friday 8th April. Find out how to get your hands on them here.

Liam Gallagher fans have a final chance to get their hands on tickets for his Knebworth dates this summer.

The former Oasis rocker is set to play two dates on the iconic grounds this June across the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend and there's still an opportunity for you to be there.

Tickets will go on general sale one last time this Friday 8th April at livenation.co.uk from 10am.

Liam Gallagher will play Knebworth on 3rd - 4th June 2022. Picture: Press

The Knebworth shows will also see Kasabian take to the Hertfordshire grounds as special guests on the Friday and Saturday night, plus they'll be support sets from the likes of Poalo Nutini, Michael Kiwanuka, Peckham-based garage rockers Fat White Family and post-punkers Goat Girl.

The gigs, which mirror the two legendary shows Oasis played 25 years ago on the same grounds in August 1996, were announced exclusively with Radio X last year and Liam Gallagher promises he'll be taking it all in this time around.

Talking about how the 2022 Knebworth shows will compare to the 1996 dates, Liam told Chris Moyles: "I am excited, I mean I've done it before and it was mega. The beautiful thing about it is, I couldn't remember much about the first time.

"So I get the chance to do it again. Obviously I'm older and a little bit wiser. I'm gonna milk it, really take it in. I'm buzzin', man."

Making reference to his brother Noel's famous statement during the original gigs, he added: "It's gonna be 'This is history' - Part Two, mate!"

And the reason for doing the gigs again himself? Well, apparently it's all down to the younger generation of fans who missed it the first time around.

"The young folk want it," he explained. "They're always telling me, when are you gonna do this Knebworth thing? I think the time is now or never."

