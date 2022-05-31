Liam Gallagher gets royal makeover for Jubilee merchandise bundle

Liam Gallagher gets royal makeover for Jubilee merchandise. Picture: Instagram/LiamGallagher

The former Oasis rocker has advertised his limited C'mon You Know Jubilee bundles to mark his gigs across the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Liam Gallagher is selling special merchandise ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and it's fair to say they have a royal theme.

The former Oasis rocker is set to play two headline shows at Knebworth this weekend on Friday 4th and Satuday 5th June and he's marking the occasion with some very fitting souvenirs.

Sharing video with an illustration of himself looking very regal in princely attire, the Manchester rocker wrote: "LIAM GALLAGHER, CERTIFIED NATIONAL TREASURE

"C’MON YOU KNOW jubilee bundles available for a limited time on the official store."

See Liam's full merch bundle here.

The special Liam Gallagher Jubilee Deluxe Bundles include everything from a copy of C'mon You Know, to his special Knebworth Jubilee poster and regal-looking mugs.

Liam Gallagher is selling Jubilee Bundles ahead of Knebworth. Picture: Instagram/LiamGallagher

Liam might be having a bit of fun with his merchandise, but he is taking the duo of gigs seriously, admitting "It takes balls to put it on".

He also revealed his plans not to drink ahead of the gigs in order to be match fit. According to The Sun's Bizarre Column, the Manchester rocker revealed: "I’ve got a month to prepare for Knebworth so I’m going to stay out of trouble, stay in the house, chill out, eat well, do some exercise, and not drink alcohol or do any of that nonsense."

"As you get older you’ve got to prepare right for these gigs, continued the Everything's Electric rocker.

"You can’t be going there like you’re 20 otherwise it’ll sound s*** and people pay a lot of money, so I’ve got to prepare right."

Despite going on the straight and narrow for the milestone gigs, Liam has assured fans he won't be going dry for too long and plans to tear it up shortly after.

"There’s plenty of time to get p***** and get high," he added. "Do that later on."

Liam might have to hang on until the second night of his Knebworth dates as he revealed his plans to take his mum Peggy to see him.

Speaking on Sky Arts special Liam Gallagher: 48 Hours at Rockfield, he said: “Me mam wasn’t there last time, so she’ll be there this time and that’ll be nice. She’ll probably come on the first night and I’ll get off the first night, scarper and show her how professional I am."

Imagining their conversation after his first mammoth date, he continued: "Then she’ll be going, (in an Irish accent) ‘Jaysus now, I don’t know what all the fuss is about. I’m sure they're all lying Liam saying you’re up all night drinking smoking and smashing it up’.

"[I'll say] 'Mum I’m telling you, it’s f**ing terrible, the papers, giving me s*** and that. Look, I’m off stage. I’m going home with you for a cup of tea’.”

