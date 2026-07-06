Liam Gallagher makes Wonderwall joke after Harry Kane's squeaky World Cup post-match interview

6 July 2026, 16:24 | Updated: 6 July 2026, 16:29

Liam Gallagher plays in Mexico City in 2025 and England football captain Harry Kane at Mexico City Stadium on 5th July 2026
Liam Gallagher plays in Mexico City in 2025 and England football captain Harry Kane at Mexico City Stadium on 5th July 2026. Picture: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images, Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman took to social media to make the joke after the England striker gave a hilarious squeaky interview following England's win over Mexico at .

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Liam Gallagher has ribbed England captain Harry Kane, after he lost his voice following his sing along to Wonderwall.

The Oasis classic has continued to be sung by by England fans and footballers alike after the national team have moved through the World Cup and it was no different when the team beat Mexico 3-2 to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

Now, after Kane's viral post match interview where he almost completely lost his voice and instead squeaked live on air before being rendered "speechless", the Manchester rocker has responded with a joke on X, suggesting it's easier than it looks singing the band's flagship song.

“'It’s hard work that singing, Harry Kane," The frontman joked on the micro blogging site, before adding: "C’mon ENGLAND cmon WONDERWALL.”

When another fan suggested Liam fly out to sing Wonderwall if England make it to the final, he teased: "We'll see I'm ready".

It's not the first time the Oasis frontman has spoken about the use of Wonderwall during the international tournament.

The 1995 single first began garnering World Cup attention when it was sung by 20,000 England fans following the squad's 4-2 win against Croatia on Wednesday 17th June.

It then went on to experience a surge in streams before England's match against Ghana the following Tuesday (22nd June), with Spotify reporting that listens of the single had increased by 50%.

Reacting to the impressive stat, which was shared on X by fan account, Oasis Planet, Liam wrote: "And rightly so it’s a f***ing classic and I sound BIBLICAL on it".

Read more:

Oasis - Wonderwall (Official Video)

Watch Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane sing along to the crowd's rendition of the Britpop classic below:

England's World Cup bid continues with their quarter final match against Norway on Saturday 11th July from 10pm.

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