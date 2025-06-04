Liam Gallagher joins Oasis reunion rehearsals, says band are sounding "f***ing filthy"

The Oasis frontman has finally joined the Manchester band for rehearsals and has given fans an update.

Liam Gallagher has joined rehearsals for the upcoming Oasis reunion dates and giving fans an update on their progress.

Last month, the first images emerged of band members Noel Gallagher, Gem Archer, Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs and Andy Bell, alongside another (who has since been confirmed by Liam himself as keyboardist Christian Madden) as they arrived for practice sessions without their frontman.

After teasing he would join the Britpop legends "in a few" weeks, Liam appears to have finally joined proceedings, and has confirmed that the band are sounding "f***ing filthy".

We have LIFT OFF Rastas sounded fucking FILTHY I’ll tell thee that there for hardly anything LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 3, 2025

When a follower asked him if he was nervous during practice session, he responded: "Dont be ridiculous (sic),".

To another fan who asked Liam if it was "emotional" rehearsing with the band again, the Manchester rocker replied: "No time to get emotional we have a lot of catching up to do".

Despite not wanting to admit that another fan that the feeling was "SPIRITUAL".

Since then, Noel has been spotted using public transport to make his way into the practice sessions, and it's been noted by some that he looks rather sullen.

When a fan mentioned the criticism was unfair and that people shouldn't be expecting the Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter to walk around smiling constantly, Liam revealed his attitude in the studio was far from it.

"He’s laughing n giggling telling jokes far from it couldn’t shut him up yesterday time of his life," he said of his brother.

Meanwhile, Radio X has launched a radio station dedicated to all-things Oasis, playing non-stop supersonic anthems 24/7!

Radio X Oasis is a must-listen for any fan of the legendary Manchester band, this station is definitely not maybe the best thing to happen to your speakers in years.

It's a celebration of one of Britain’s most influential bands and will soundtrack the Summer for fans of Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Radio X Oasis is available to listen to now, streaming live on Global Player, the official Radio X app, and DAB digital radio across the UK.

See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

Read more: