Liam Gallagher joins Oasis reunion rehearsals, says band are sounding "f***ing filthy"
4 June 2025, 15:57
The Oasis frontman has finally joined the Manchester band for rehearsals and has given fans an update.
Liam Gallagher has joined rehearsals for the upcoming Oasis reunion dates and giving fans an update on their progress.
Last month, the first images emerged of band members Noel Gallagher, Gem Archer, Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs and Andy Bell, alongside another (who has since been confirmed by Liam himself as keyboardist Christian Madden) as they arrived for practice sessions without their frontman.
After teasing he would join the Britpop legends "in a few" weeks, Liam appears to have finally joined proceedings, and has confirmed that the band are sounding "f***ing filthy".
We have LIFT OFF Rastas sounded fucking FILTHY I’ll tell thee that there for hardly anything LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 3, 2025
When a follower asked him if he was nervous during practice session, he responded: "Dont be ridiculous (sic),".
Did you sound amazing?— Hannah 😊 (@HDM29166981) June 3, 2025
To another fan who asked Liam if it was "emotional" rehearsing with the band again, the Manchester rocker replied: "No time to get emotional we have a lot of catching up to do".
No time to get emotional we have a lot of catching up to do— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 3, 2025
Despite not wanting to admit that another fan that the feeling was "SPIRITUAL".
SPIRITUAL— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 3, 2025
Oasis: the road to the reunion
Since then, Noel has been spotted using public transport to make his way into the practice sessions, and it's been noted by some that he looks rather sullen.
When a fan mentioned the criticism was unfair and that people shouldn't be expecting the Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter to walk around smiling constantly, Liam revealed his attitude in the studio was far from it.
"He’s laughing n giggling telling jokes far from it couldn’t shut him up yesterday time of his life," he said of his brother.
He’s laughing n giggling telling jokes far from it couldn’t shut him up yesterday time of his life— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 4, 2025
Meanwhile, Radio X has launched a radio station dedicated to all-things Oasis, playing non-stop supersonic anthems 24/7!
Radio X Oasis is a must-listen for any fan of the legendary Manchester band, this station is definitely not maybe the best thing to happen to your speakers in years.
It's a celebration of one of Britain’s most influential bands and will soundtrack the Summer for fans of Liam and Noel Gallagher.
Radio X Oasis is available to listen to now, streaming live on Global Player, the official Radio X app, and DAB digital radio across the UK.
Radio X Oasis is available now, across the UK on DAB digital radio, Global Player, the official Radio X app, your smart speaker (“play Radio X Oasis”), and on iOS or Android.
See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:
July 2025
- 4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 25th July - London, Wembley Stadium
- 26th July - London, Wembley Stadium
- 30th July - London, Wembley Stadium
August 2025
- 2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium
- 3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium
- 8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 16th August- Dublin, Croke Park
- 17th August- Dublin, Croke Park
- 24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
- 31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
September 2025
- 1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- 6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
- 7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
- 12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 27th September - London, Wembley Stadium
- 28th September - London, Wembley Stadium
October 2025
- 31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
November 2025
- 1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- 4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
- Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
- 15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
- 22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
- 23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
