Are Liam Gallagher and John Squire making new music? What we know so far...

John Squire and Liam Gallagher in 2024. Picture: Tom Oxley

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman teased something "biblical" after being spotted leaving the iconic London studios with the former Stone Roses guitarist last week.

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Liam Gallagher has teased his fans about his activities after being spotted at Abbey Road studios with John Squire last week.

The Oasis frontman and the former Stone Roses guitarist joined forces on an eponymous joint effort back in 2024 and it was suggested it wouldn't be the end for the Manchester duo's working relationship.

Now it looks like the pair could be recording its follow-up, after being seen leaving the iconic London recording studios last week.

Liam Gallagher leaving Abbey Road Studios in London yesterday pic.twitter.com/M6DTFkh3ss — Oasis Archives🍋 (@OasisArchives) May 6, 2026

In the early morning of Wednesday 6th May, Gallagher seemed to play into the speculation he'd laid down some tracks with Squire, when he declared on X: "IM A SINGER I SING SONGS THATS WHAT I DO LG x"

IM A SINGER I SING SONGS THATS WHAT I DO LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 6, 2026

When a fan quizzed Liam on what he's been singing, he simply replied: "SONGS"

SONGS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 6, 2026

After much teasing and back and forth with fans over what he was up to, the Supersonic singer wrote: "I can’t tell you what I’m doing for security reasons and the national health service what I can tell you is it’s fucking BIBLICAL"

I can’t tell you what I’m doing for security reasons and the national health service what I can tell you is it’s fucking BIBLICAL — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 6, 2026

As recently as this morning (11th May), when Liam was asked again what he was recording in the studio, he responded coyly: "Who said I recorded anything".

Who said I recorded anything — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 11, 2026

What have Liam Gallagher and John Squire said about a follow up album?

Ahead of the release of their first album together, the pair insisted it wouldn't be their only record. Gallagher told Rock and Folk Magazine at the time: "It’s a new group.

“When we do another album, and then another, we will have more of a repertoire.

“I can’t wait to hear the next songs John writes.”

“I want to do more. I already have some ideas," added Squire.

They shared the same sentiment to NME when Gallagher said after their live dates: "You’re never gonna know what [the debut album] is until you do another one. This is like a starter. You want the main f***ing course, don’t you? And the dessert.”

When Squire asked if that meant they should do three, he quipped: "Well, whatever. Do as many as we want, you know what I mean?”

Liam Gallagher and John Squire released their self-titled collaborative album on 1st March 2024 via Warner Music UK.

The record was preceded by the singles Just Another Rainbow and Mars to Liverpool and went on to score a number one on the UK Album Chart.

The pair supported the project with a tour, which kicked off at Glasgow's Barrowlands, included two dates at Manchester O2 Apollo, and saw them visit London's O2 Forum Kentish Town and the Troxy—before they headed off to play dates in Paris, Berlin, Milan and Brooklyn.

Watch the pair discuss their first record together in our throwback interview:

Liam Gallagher & John Squire on their tour dates and new album

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Meanwhile, last week it was confirmed that the Oasis reunion tour documentary would be coming to Disney+

The currently untitled film will document Liam and Noel Gallagher's reunion and the resulting Live '25 tour, which kicked off in July of last year.

The film will open in selected IMAX® locations and cinemas across the world for a limited theatrical engagement which kicks off on Friday 11th September. Cinema listings and ticket information will be published soon.

Meanwhile, the doc will be streamed exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on both Hulu and Disney+ in the United States later in the year.

The Oasis film has been created by Peaky Blinders writer, producer and director Steven Knight and directed by by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace who helmed the documentaries Shut Up And Play The Hits and Meet Me In The Bathroom.

The feature will include rehearsal, backstage and onstage footage, as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 25 years, while examining the continuing cultural impact of the Gallagher brothers in the 2020s.

Oasis - Little By Little (Live from London, 2 August '25) (Official Visualiser)

Knight says of the documentary: “I genuinely cannot wait for the world to see this film. I believe it captures the spirit and emotion of a global cultural moment and does justice to the wit and genius of two exceptional people.

"I wanted to tell the story of the brothers and the band, but just as important, the story of the fans whose lives the music has touched and sometimes changed forever.

"It is also the story of how music and songwriting can unite generations, cultures, countries and in a time of spite and division, give us all some reason to hope.”

Oasis - Live '25 Opus - The Official Photographic Chronicle of the Oasis Live '25 Tour

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