Liam Gallagher: 'If Noel was doing Knebworth I’d be livid'

Liam Gallagher reckons his brother would be livid he's playing Knebworth. Picture: 1. Press 2. Press/Matt Crockett

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has talked about his strained relationship with his brother and what he may think of his solo success.

Liam Gallagher has talked about his relationship with his estranged brother Noel and believes he would be jealous of his solo Knebworth gigs.

Asked if he thinks his success bothers Noel, he told The Sunday Times: "Look, it’s got to, hasn’t it? I’m sure deep down he’s happy, he’s not all bad. But there’s going to be a bit of ‘the f*****’s out and about again."

The former Oasis frontman added: "If he was doing Knebworth I’d be livid. I don’t care how much money you’ve got, how many houses you’ve got, how many celebrity mates, when you get home you’d be sitting there thinking ‘f***er’. But the geezer’s got many faces, so he can hide behind one of them."

Despite his solo success, Liam still thinks Oasis "should never have split up," and wouldn't mind getting the band back together, adding: "If it happens, it happens [...] but I’m quite happy doing [my solo career]."

Liam is set to play Knebworth on the extended Bank Holiday weekend of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which sees the nation mark the Monarch's 70 year reign between Thursday 2 and Sunday 5 June.

Talking about how the 2022 Knebworth show will compare to Oasis' 1996 dates, Liam told Chris Moyles: "I am excited, I mean I've done it before and it was mega. The beautiful thing about it is, I couldn't remember much about the first time.

"So I get the chance to do it again. Obviously I'm older and a little bit wiser. I'm gonna milk it, really take it in. I'm buzzin', man."

Making reference to his brother Noel's famous statement during the original gigs, he added: "It's gonna be 'This is history' - Part Two, mate!"

"The young folk want it," he added. "They're always telling me, when are you gonna do this Knebworth thing? I think the time is now or never."

