Liam Gallagher to be honoured with first ever Rock Icon award at MTV EMAs

The former Oasis frontman will be the first ever recipient of the award at the ceremony, which will takes place Seville in Spain this weekend.

Liam Gallagher will be the first-ever recipient of the Rock Icon award at this year's MTV EMAs.

The former Oasis frontman will take to the stage at the ceremony at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain on Sunday 3 November to collect his honour.

He'll also perform a song from his days in the Manchester band, alongside a track from his second solo album Why Me? Why Not.



The Shockwave singer is also nominated for the Best Rock gong alongside Green Day, Panic! At The Disco, Imagine Dragons and The 1975.

It's probably not the only thing that's made the Manchester rocker happy this week, as Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins has labelled himself as "Team Liam," while slamming his brother Noel as "a jerk".

hen the subject of Liam Gallagher came up, the Learn To Fly rocker gushed: "He's my mate. He's my bro. I love him."

Addressing Gordon Smart and Matt Morgan in the studio, the drummer said: "And you guys said you're on the Noel Gallagher side? I'm not. At all. The opposite."

"So we played the Reading Festival and I had a picture of the Gallagher brothers on my kick drum," explained the Crossed The Line singer. "Then I went up front to sing a song and Dave went back to the drums, and I looked back and said, 'Isn't it great to have the Gallagher brothers back together again?'

"And then I said, 'Let's all sign a petition to get Oasis to do a song again,' out of love for their music. Nothing else."

Hawkins continued: "So Noel Gallagher, who was opening up for Smashing Pumpkins in America, and first night he goes, 'Let's start a petition to get the Foo Fighters to break up.' And I'm like, OK that's kinda funny, whatever...

"And then next night he goes, 'If the drummer from Nirvana...' - Now Noel, if you're hearing this. He didn't say it I said it. [...] He didn't even say Dave, you know as if to lower him - '... wants Oasis to get back together he can come up on this stage right now and suck my you know what...'

"But I'm hoping now that he will lighten up a little bit and come to his senses and get the good singer back for his band. That's what I'm hoping. I just think that would be really nice, because everybody wants to see that.

"And Liam's having a lot of success. I mean, he's doing two nights at The O2 Arena. Do you think that Potato Gallagher and the Low Charting Turds could do two nights at The O2 Arena," laughed the drummer.

Talking about his own solo project, Hawkins said: "Listen, I know that Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders might be able to do The Scala if we're lucky. I know my lane, I know my lane. I stay in my lane.

"I know when I'm gonna play a stadium, it's gonna be because Dave Grohl's up front. I know that."

Hawkins added: "But he was really mean. He was really a jerk."

