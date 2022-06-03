Hear highlights from Liam Gallagher's Knebworth shows on Radio X

Liam Gallagher plays Knebworth on 3rd and 4th June. Picture: Press

On Sunday 5th June, Radio X will be bringing you tracks from one of the Oasis star's huge shows this weekend.

Liam Gallagher will play the biggest shows of his career this weekend.

On Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th June, the former Oasis man will headline two massive concerts at Knebworth Park, bringing his new album C'Mon You Know, plus a whole host of classics and solo favourites to the site of one of Britpop's greatest moments.

And, if you weren't lucky enough to get tickets and experience these landmark shows in person, then don't panic.

On Sunday 5th June at 6pm, Radio X will play out highlights of Friday night's Liam Gallagher show at Knebworth for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own home!

