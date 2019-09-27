Liam Gallagher's guilty pleasure is Blur, but he still thinks they're overrated

The former Oasis frontman has revealed he has a soft spot for the band, despite being in a bitter Britpop rivalry in the 90s.

Liam Gallagher has admitted that Blur are his guilty pleasure.

The former Oasis frontman has taken part in Vogue's 73 Questions feature, where he was asked a series of quick fire questions for the publication, which covered everything from his favourite lyrics of all time to his best motto for life.

Asked what his guilty pleasure was, he replied: "Blur".

However, the Shockwave singer also said they were the "most overrated" band, whilst Oasis were "underrated".

Liam Gallagher and Blur's Damon Albarn. Picture: Press & Liam Gallagher and Blur's Damon Albarn

It's not the first time Gallagher has complimented his Britpop rivals, previously telling a fan on Twitter his favourite Blur song was Beetlebum.

Beetle bum — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 19, 2017

The same feature also saw Liam reveal the nicest thing his brother ever did for him, the best thing his mum Peggy has taught him, and what his favourite Oasis songs are.

Asked to list his top five tracks from the Manchester band, he settled for four, including Live Forever, Supersonic, Cast No Shadow and Wonderwall.

Meanwhile, last weekend saw Radio X host a homecoming birthday gig with Liam Gallagher and special guest Sam Fender.

