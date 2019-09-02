Gerry Cinnamon to support Liam Gallagher on Australian tour dates

Gerry Cinnamon and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press/Press

The Canter singer has been confirmed as the support act for some of the former Oasis frontman's dates Down Under to support his second solo album Why Me? Why Not.

Taking to Twitter, the Scottish singer-songwriter shared an image of the Oasis legend's solo tour dates, which now see him as the special guest for Gallagher's gigs Down Under in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

See the tour poster here, which the Belter singer captioned: "Fair dinkum".

It won't be the first time the Canter singer has supported the Manchester legend, previously opening for him at his Irish date in Cork's Irish Independent Park.

Watch him play Belter at the outdoor show below:

The news comes after Gallagher announced that British grime artist slowthai pulled out of supporting him on his UK tour.

Taking to Twitter, Gallagher revealed: "Listen up all you boppers out there in the big city all you street people with an ear for the action slowthai has pulled out of the UK Tour Gutted I still love ya homeboy good luck in the USA LG x"

See his tweet here:

I still love ya homeboy good luck in the USA LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 23, 2019

Gallagher fans have already begun suggesting Richard Ashcroft or Aussie trio DMA's could stand in, since The Verve legend is already opening for Liam on his Irish dates and Liam is a big fan of the Delete band.

The Northampton grime star previously had a message for naysayers, who didn't want to see him support the Manchester legend.

"I'm ready to just get on it," he told Sky News about the gig.

"We're going to hit it. I'm going to show all these people who want to hear Bittersweet Symphony who I am," he laughed. "They're going to know who I am."

Slowthai may not be supporting the Wall Of Glass singer any more, but he has been recognised with a Mercury nod this year.

The rapper is up for the prestigious award for his Nothing Great About Britain album, alongside the likes of Foals who have been nominated for Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1 and The 1975 who have received a nod for A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.

See Liam Gallagher's 2019 Australian tour dates:

Friday 6 December - Fortitude Music Hall - Brisbane*

Monday 9 December - Enmore Theatre - Sydney*

Wednesday 11 December - Margaret Court Arena - Melbourne*

Saturday 14 December - Bird In Hand - Adelaide

Tuesday 17 December - Fremantle Arts Centre - Fremantle

Friday 20 December - Spark Arena - Auckland

*Gerry Cinnamon performing in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne only

