Liam Gallagher At Finsbury Park: Stage Times, Support Acts & More
26 June 2018, 17:47
Get everything you need to know about the former Oasis frontman's London gig this Friday, including support, timings, and entry info.
Liam Gallagher takes to the stage at London's Finsbury Park this Friday (29 June), where he'll be playing hits from across his Oasis days and his solo debut album As You Were.
Get the details for his outdoor north London gig here, including support acts, stage times, and important ticket, travel and entry information.
1. Opening and Closing times:
Doors will open at 13:30 and the music will end at 22:30.
The box office is open from 12:00 - 21:30.
2. Support and Stage times
Liam's London gig will boast a bumper crop of support with two stages and everyone from Wolf Alice to DMA's making an appearance.
See the full support and their times below:
Main Stage:
20:55 Liam Gallagher
18:50 Wolf Alice
17:45 Loyle Carner
16:45 DMA's
15:45 The Sherlocks
The Second Stage:
19:40 Dream Wife
18:50 Twisted Wheel
18:00 BELAKO
17:10 Easy Life
16:20 Trampolene
15:30 Hey Charlie
See the line-up below, courtesy of festivalrepublic.com:
3. What to bring with you:
Only A4 sized bags will be permitted into the grounds.
The Festival Republic website advises that gig-goers bring the following:
Your ticket
Your Oyster, contactless card or travelcard
Clothes for any weather eventuality - hat, sunglasses, rainwear, warm clothing
Sunscreen (100ml or less)
Bring enough cash and/or your card - cash machines will be on site,
ID if you look under 21 in order to be admitted to the festival and to buy alcohol
Any medication you need with a doctors note
Snacks can be brought in for personal consumption
They warn to NOT bring the following:
Aerosols over 250ml
Air horns
Alcohol
Animals (except assistance dogs)
Audio visual recording or transmitting equipment (Professional)
BBQs or any cooking apparatus
Balloons
Bicycles, scooters, roller skatesBlow torches
Cans
Chairs, stools, floor seating, shooting sticks
Children under 5 (4 and under)
Chinese lanterns
Cooking apparatus
Cool bags / boxes (large)
Cigarettes (more than for personal use)
Cutlery
Drinks (empty plastic bottles 500ml or less permitted)
Drones
Fireworks / pyrotechnics
Flags with poles
Flares / distress flares / smoke flares
Food (small amounts for personal consumption permitted)
Gazebos and parasols
Gas cylinders/canisters
Glass (including glass makeup and perfume bottles)
Liquids, gels or lotions (over 100ml)
Illegal substances (drugs)
Laser pens
Legal highs (includes Nitrus Oxide and associated equipment including balloons)
Nitrous oxide / herbal highs
Megaphones
Penknives
Perfume and make up (over 100ml)
Smoke bombs / canisters
Sound systems (including personal speakers)
Spray cans
Tables
Tabards/High Viz Jackets
Umbrellas (large, small/folding umbrellas permitted)
Weapons
No drinks will be admitted on site. Empty bottles sized 500ml or less will be permitted for refilling.
4. How to get there
Finsbury Park is closest to Finsbury Park Underground station on the Piccadilly Line, but the Festival Republic suggests getting off at neighbouring Manor House to avoid queues.
National Rail services also run from Kings Cross to Finsbury Park in 6 mins.
Get full travel information including coaches here.
Get a map of the site here.
5. Ticket information
The name on your ticket will bear the name of whoever bought them, but anyone can use them and ID will not be requested.
There is no readmission to the event.
Please check the following list of unauthorised ticket agents here.