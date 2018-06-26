Liam Gallagher At Finsbury Park: Stage Times, Support Acts & More

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

Get everything you need to know about the former Oasis frontman's London gig this Friday, including support, timings, and entry info.

Liam Gallagher takes to the stage at London's Finsbury Park this Friday (29 June), where he'll be playing hits from across his Oasis days and his solo debut album As You Were.

Get the details for his outdoor north London gig here, including support acts, stage times, and important ticket, travel and entry information.

1. Opening and Closing times:

Doors will open at 13:30 and the music will end at 22:30.

The box office is open from 12:00 - 21:30.

2. Support and Stage times

Liam's London gig will boast a bumper crop of support with two stages and everyone from Wolf Alice to DMA's making an appearance.

See the full support and their times below:

Main Stage:

20:55 Liam Gallagher

18:50 Wolf Alice

17:45 Loyle Carner

16:45 DMA's

15:45 The Sherlocks

The Second Stage:

19:40 Dream Wife

18:50 Twisted Wheel

18:00 BELAKO

17:10 Easy Life

16:20 Trampolene

15:30 Hey Charlie

See the line-up below, courtesy of festivalrepublic.com:

Liam Gallagher at Finsbury Park stage times for 29 June 2018. Picture: Festival Republic

3. What to bring with you:

Only A4 sized bags will be permitted into the grounds.

The Festival Republic website advises that gig-goers bring the following:

Your ticket

Your Oyster, contactless card or travelcard

Clothes for any weather eventuality - hat, sunglasses, rainwear, warm clothing

Sunscreen (100ml or less)

Bring enough cash and/or your card - cash machines will be on site,

ID if you look under 21 in order to be admitted to the festival and to buy alcohol

Any medication you need with a doctors note

Snacks can be brought in for personal consumption

They warn to NOT bring the following:

Aerosols over 250ml

Air horns

Alcohol

Animals (except assistance dogs)

Audio visual recording or transmitting equipment (Professional)

BBQs or any cooking apparatus

Balloons

Bicycles, scooters, roller skatesBlow torches

Cans

Chairs, stools, floor seating, shooting sticks

Children under 5 (4 and under)

Chinese lanterns

Cooking apparatus

Cool bags / boxes (large)

Cigarettes (more than for personal use)

Cutlery

Drinks (empty plastic bottles 500ml or less permitted)

Drones

Fireworks / pyrotechnics

Flags with poles

Flares / distress flares / smoke flares

Food (small amounts for personal consumption permitted)

Gazebos and parasols

Gas cylinders/canisters

Glass (including glass makeup and perfume bottles)

Liquids, gels or lotions (over 100ml)

Illegal substances (drugs)

Laser pens

Legal highs (includes Nitrus Oxide and associated equipment including balloons)

Nitrous oxide / herbal highs

Megaphones

Penknives

Perfume and make up (over 100ml)

Smoke bombs / canisters

Sound systems (including personal speakers)

Spray cans

Tables

Tabards/High Viz Jackets

Umbrellas (large, small/folding umbrellas permitted)

Weapons

No drinks will be admitted on site. Empty bottles sized 500ml or less will be permitted for refilling.

4. How to get there

Finsbury Park is closest to Finsbury Park Underground station on the Piccadilly Line, but the Festival Republic suggests getting off at neighbouring Manor House to avoid queues.

National Rail services also run from Kings Cross to Finsbury Park in 6 mins.

Get full travel information including coaches here.

Get a map of the site here.

5. Ticket information

The name on your ticket will bear the name of whoever bought them, but anyone can use them and ID will not be requested.

There is no readmission to the event.

Please check the following list of unauthorised ticket agents here.

Visit the Festival Republic website for full information and Terms and Conditions.