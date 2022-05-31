Liam Gallagher at Manchester's Etihad Stadium: Support acts, stage times, tickets and more

Liam Gallagher with Etihad Stadium inset. Picture: 1. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty 2. Michael Regan/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Here's everything you need to know about Liam's huge homecoming show at the Man City ground, including stage times and how to get there.

Liam Gallagher is set to play a few momentous gigs this week and one of them is at the home ground of his beloved Manchester City F.C.

The former Oasis rocker will take to the stage at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday 1st June, showcasing his new album C'Mon You Know as well as classics from across his career.

We know what date Gallagher's homecoming gig takes place, but what are the start times, who's supporting and what can we expect from the setlist?

Find out here.

Who is supporting Liam Gallagher at Eithad Stadium?

Support for Liam's Manchester show comes from The Charlatans and Goat Girl, with a DJ set from his brother Paul Gallagher.

Tim Burgess and co will perform just before Liam, playing a selection of their well-known hits, including The Only One I Know, North Country Boy, One to Another and more.

The Charlatans. Picture: Press

Who is Goat Girl?

Goat Girl are a post-punk band from South London made up of Clottie Cream (Lottie Pendlebury), L.E.D (Ellie Rose Davies), Naima Jelly (Naima Bock) and Rosy Bones (Rosy Jones).

Goat Girl are performing across the UK and Europe this summer. Picture: Aldara Zarraoa/WireImage/Getty

What are the Liam Gallagher at Etihad stage times?

According to the Manchester Evening News, the stage times are as follows:

4.30: Doors open

5.00pm: Paul Gallagher DJ set

6.25pm Goat Girl

7.25pm: The Charlatans

9.00pm: Liam Gallagher

How do I get to Eithad Stadium in Manchester?

The Etihad is easy to get to, with its nearest train station Manchester Piccadilly. From there there you can catch a tram directly to the Etihad Campus Metrolink stop.

The Etihad wesbite adds: "Bus routes 53, 188, 216, 217, 231 all serve Etihad Stadium, some from the city centre and others from surrounding areas."

Can I book a car parking space at Etihad in advance?

There is car parking at the stadium, but it's limited and must be pre-booked at mancity.com/ticketing-and-hospitality/parking. There are also pay for car parks in and around the city centre. However, there will be road closures in place after the gig so you are better off taking a tram, train, cab or walking to the stadium.

What will the weather be like for Liam Gallagher at the Etihad?

So far, the Met Office predicts highs of 16 degrees and lows of 10 degrees on the day. They'll be about a 50% chance of precipitation at 2pm, but so far it's looking like it will stay dry during the gig itself.

Are there still tickets for Liam's Etihad show?

There are a small amount of tickets available for Liam at the Etihad at gigsandtours.com. The venue urges people not to travel down to the stadium with the hopes of picking them up at the box office. Man City's Etihad stadium states: "THERE ARE NO IN-PERSON VENUE SALES FOR THIS CONCERT".

What will be on Liam Gallagher's Eithad setlist?

It's hard to know for sure, but since he's just released his third studio album, C',on You Know, it's likely we'll get a few tunes from it such as Everything's Electric and Better Days, alongside belters from his two solo records and Oasis classics.

See the setlist for his intimate gig in Blackburn:

INTRO: F***in' in the Bushes (Oasis song)

Hello (Oasis song) Rock 'n' Roll Star (Oasis song) Morning Glory (Oasis song) Wall of Glass Shockwave Everything's Electric Better Days (Live debut, dedicated to Bonehead who was diagnosed with tonsil cancer.) Slide Away (Oasis song) Stand by Me (Oasis song) C'mon You Know World's in Need (Live debut) The River Once

Encore:

14. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Oasis song)

15. Cast No Shadow (Oasis song)

16. Live Forever (Oasis song)

17. Wonderwall (Oasis song)

Will Bonehead be performing with Liam at the Etihad?

Unfortunately, the founding member of Oasis isn't due to join Liam on stage as he's currently undergoing treatment for tonsil cancer.

Bonehead will not be performing at Liam Gallagher's upcoming dates due to his cancer diagnosis. Picture: Lorne Thomson/RedfernsGetty

All information is correct at time of publication - please see the official event information page here for further information.