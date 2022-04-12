Peter Andre reveals how Liam Gallagher ended their rift and called him a "great father"

Peter Andre reveals how Liam Gallagher apologised to him for his previous remarks. Picture: 1. Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty 2. JMEnternational/Getty Images

The reality star has recalled how the Oasis legend apologised to him and praised him for his relationship with his kids.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Peter Andre has revealed that Liam Gallagher surprised him by apologising to him and praising his parenting.

The former Oasis frontman has been outspoken about many stars in the past and the Mysterious Girl singer was one of many to be in his firing line.

However, the reality star revealed 15 years later that the Manchester rocker was apologetic to him when they met and completely debunked his 'tough guy' persona.

"Last week, the Loose Women were talking about unusual meetings with celebs," Andre began in his new! column. "Coleen Nolan’s was with Oasis’s Noel Gallagher, who tapped her on the shoulder in Euston Station and said, 'My mum would kill me if I didn’t say hello to you!'

"It made me think of my encounter with Noel’s brother, Liam Gallagher. He once said some harsh things about me in an interview. I took it on the chin, as I’d been told it’s his nature.

"A while later, I bumped into him and he not only apologised, but praised me for being a great father and for my relationship with my kids.

"I didn’t expect it! I knew about his 'tough guy' bravado, but we talked about our families. It was a bizarre encounter, but a good one."

READ MORE - Liam Gallagher slams U2: "I've never seen any of them do anything remotely rock 'n' roll"

As OK! magazine reports, back in 2007 Liam was asked who he'd ignore, text or collaborate with out of Trevor McDonald, Peter Andre and Dolly Parton.

At the time, he replied: "I'd call Trevor McDonald, I'd text Peter Andre and I'd ignore Dolly Parton.

"The only reason I'd text Peter Andre is to say, 'What the f*** are you on about man? Where'd you get my f***ing number from, you f***ing p****y c***?'"

The same year, the Andre told new!: "I read somewhere that Liam Gallagher has been calling me all sorts of names. I found this quite surprising because when I last saw Liam he couldn’t have been friendlier to me and Katie [Price]. I’d go as far as to say that he was totally up our backsides!

"We bumped into him [...] and he told us how great he thought we were and how his mother Peggy was a big fan. It’s such a shame he was too much of a coward to tell us how he really felt to our faces instead of being two-faced. That man is all mouth and no trousers!"

READ MORE: Amelia Dimoldenberg would rather Liam Gallagher over Noel for Chicken Shop Date

Liam Gallagher may have softened in his older years, but it doesn't mean he's stopped being outspoken about other musicians.

U2 were the latest artists to be in the firing line, with the Rock 'N' Roll Star slamming the veteran band for not being rock 'n' roll enough.

Quizzed about most of rock stars being "useless" today, Gallagher told Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez: "The ones that think they're rock stars are not, they ... just live a very boring f****** life, and I think rock 'n' roll deserves a little bit more than just making music, you know what I mean?

"You gotta get out there and get yourself — you just gotta live an exciting life. It's like U2, they pass themselves as a rock 'n' roll band, but what the? Come on, man, I've never seen f****** Bono, I mean I've never seen any of them do anything remotely rock 'n' roll."

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher announces Down By The River Thames live album