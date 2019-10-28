Liam Gallagher's daughter Molly Moorish changes name on Instagram

The ex-Oasis frontman's formerly estranged daughter has changed her profile name to reflect her rock star dad.

Liam Gallagher's daughter Molly Moorish has changed her name on Instagram.

The eldest daughter of the former Oasis frontman seems to have given her father the seal of approval by changing her official name on Instagram to Molly Moorish Gallagher.

The pair were estranged for almost 20 years, until they met for the first time in 2018 and quickly developed a strong bond-with Molly attending family holidays with her grandmother Peggy and half brother's Gene and Lennon.

Molly, 27, recently shared a snap with her father on the platform, which sees them wearing Gucci bucket hats in LA.

It's likely the 21-year-old model was accompanying her rockstar dad on his dates supporting The Who in North America.

Gallagher previously revealed to Radio X that his Now That I've Found You track is about Molly, telling Chris Moyles: "...There’s one that I’ve done for my daughter Molly called Now That I’ve Found You [...] Not that she was lost or anything, or she was captured by the Taliban or anything like that. But it’s got a ‘now that you’re in my life’ kinda vibe. It’s cool. It’s nice."

Gallagher previously revealed how the pair reconciled, telling The Sunday Times Magazine: "There were tears and all that. Me and Molly met in a pub. Then we got really drunk and that was really good.

"You can’t live in the past, you just have to draw the line and get stuck in with some super love going forward."

Molly herself told the outlet that she didn't look back in anger, revealing: "I’m actually thankful for how I was brought up with my mum and how my life’s been.

"I wouldn’t be who I am now if . . . it’s all happened the way it was meant to happen. We just got on and I’m happy to have him now."

Liam Gallagher and daughter Molly Moorish. Picture: Press & David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher appears to have confirmed the title of his third studio album.

The Shockwave singer only released his second solo album Why Me? Why Not, in September this year and has now revealed he's already got the title for his follow-up in the bag.

As reported by BANG Showbiz, speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 radio show, Gallagher revealed: "Yeah. The next one is going to be called Come On You Know, pure positive."Right legit."As soon as I get the titles man, we are off."

Asked if the name was inspired by a paining like his latest record - which is named after two pieces of art given to him by idol John Lennon's widow Yoko Ono - he quipped: "I probably had a bit of something ..."Come on you know!"

Liam is currently is set to embark on his UK headline tour next month.

Miles Kane will support the Manchester legend on his dates in London, Nottingham and Dublin, while Aussie outfit DMA's will join Gallagher on the other shows - including his homecoming date at Manchester Arena.

See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:

11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena - SOLD OUT

12 November - Birmingham, Arena - SOLD OUT

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live*

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro* - SOLD OUT

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena* - SOLD OUT

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena* - SOLD OUT

20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena* - SOLD OUT

21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena* - SOLD OUT

23 November - Dublin, 3Arena -NEW DATE ADDED

24 November - Dublin, 3Arena - SOLD OUT

26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November - London, O2 Arena - SOLD OUT

29 November - London, O2 Arena - NEW DATE ADDED

*DMAS supporting on these dates